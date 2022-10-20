Californian skatewear label Vans has collaborated with the Los Angeles-based menswear clothing retailer Noon Goons for a three-piece footwear collection. The duo are collaborating again after a successful run of the 2021-released footwear collection in April.

The dynamic duo's new collection features three new footwear iterations of the Vans Slip-On 98, Authentic 44, and Sk8-Hi 38 silhouettes, as well as matching apparel. The entire collection will be available on the official e-commerce sites of both participating labels beginning October 12, 2022.

More about the newly released 3-piece Noon Goons x Vans footwear collection and accompanying apparel line

Newly released 3-piece Noon Goons x Vans footwear collection and accompanying apparel line (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans has been on a collaborative streak this fall season, having already teased several collaborative projects, propelling the brand into the spotlight.

The label has recently received attention as a result of collaborations with One Piece, Concepts, Lisa Says Gah, and Humidity. It is now collaborating with Noon Goons to release new makeovers for three classic silhouettes. In an official press release, founder of Noon Goons, Kurt Narmore, talks about the collection, as:

“I wanted to take all those great memories from that late 90’s-early 00’s and translate that into something real. It was all about self-expression and how you put things together. I wanted to create three solid footwear styles that aren’t overdone with logos or branding; just Vans Classics done properly: loud, but laid-back. A true California sensibility.”

The official Vans site introduces the collaboration as:

"Vans and Noon Goons have joined forces yet again for a footwear and apparel collection that epitomizes classic California cool. Like Vans, Noon Goons is rooted in Southern California subculture and inspired by the skate and surf communities. The collection is made up of Vans’ most iconic Classic footwear along with a capsule of staple apparel pieces."

The collection is led by footwear products Authentic 44, Slip-Ons, and SK8-Hi 38. Leading the collection are the Slip-ons, which come in an Angel Blue colorway.

The upper of Vans Slip-On 98 silhouette is made of traditional canvas in a solid sky blue color. Its monochromatic look is broken up by high glossed black foxing tape and white rubber outsoles. The silhouette can be purchased for $100.

The Authentic 44 silhouette is made of canvas and comes in an Almond colorway. Its high glossed black foxing tape and white outsoles contrast with the white. The look is completed with white contrast stitching and a traditional lace closure. The shoe is priced at $100.

Finally, the Sk8-Hi is available in Black/Yellow/White. Its toe boxes, tongue, and heel canvas uppers are black, which contrast with cream-colored side walls and white rubber outsoles. The shoe's most noticeable color is a contrasting orange that is emphasized over the iconic stripe. The footwear is available for $120 at retail.

All three sneakers feature barbed wire-inspired graphics over the midsoles to give them a punk vibe. These sneakers are accompanied by matching apparel items such as hoodies, tees, and jackets, which range in price from $57 to $110 and are available on the official e-commerce sites of both labels.

