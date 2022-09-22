Where to buy the Off-White x Sal Barbier collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Italian luxury fashion label, Off-White, has collaborated with the iconic American pro skateboarder and shoe designer Salvador Lucas Barbier, popularly known as Sal Barbier. Off-White founder, the late designer Virgil Abloh, and Sal shared a mutual respect for each other, and before the passing of Virgil Abloh, the two worked together to bring a collaborative capsule.

The collaborative capsule, dubbed the Off-White C/0 Sal Barbier, offers apparel, accessories, and footwear line inspired by the 1980s skate style. The collaborative collection by the dynamic duo can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Off-White from September 21, 2022.

More about the 7-piece Off-White C/0 Sal Barbier collaborative apparel, accessories, and footwear capsule

Newly launched 7-piece Off-White C/0 Sal Barbier collaborative apparel, accessories, and footwear capsule (Image via Off--White)

Before the passing of Virgil Abloh on November 28, 2021, the late and great designer tapped the legendary pro skater and Aesthetics founder Sal Barbier and asked for his sartorial perspective to ready a skate-inspired capsule. The capsule collection is designed for the upcoming flourishing multi-hyphenates who are well versed in high-fashion, street design, and skatewear.

The official press release made by the Italian luxury label introduces the collaboration as,

"A collaboration in its truest form, legendary pro skater Sal Barbier aka SLB worked alongside Virgil Abloh on this crossover collection, each bringing their own expertise to the table. The two share longstanding mutual respect and the same priorities, knowing that regardless of their legacy, the collab had to speak to the youth of today."

The press release further explains the concept behind the collaborative capsule,

"The idea was simple: take the best of the 1980’s skate scene, improve it and make it relevant in the now."

The resulting collaborative capsule is a range of youthful apparel that merges Barbier's modernistic distinctive designs with the Italian luxury label's signature emblems. The official further revealed the details of the collection,

"Inspired by a 1980’s skate jam vibe, the collection features the best of both worlds as Sal’s distinct artwork is combined with iconic Off-White™ logos and styles as well as fits and details borrowed from skate culture."

The 7-piece skate-inspired collection includes:

Dark Blue T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $510. Dark Blue Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $575. Dark Blue Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $780. Denim Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $940. Light Grey Denim Baggy Jeans, which can be availed at a retail price of $665. Sneakers (White/ Black), which can be availed at a retail price of $485. Dark Blue Baseball Cap, which can be availed at a retail price of $335.

The entire collection features a co-branded logo that merges the Italian luxury label's cross arrow motif with the mean-looking rattlesnake illustration by Sal Barbier. The co-branded logo is clad in an all-grey colorway.

The co-branded logo can be seen taking over the rears of dark blue sweatshirts, tees, light-wash denim jackets, caps, and hoodies. The silhouettes are further decorated with striking chromatic stripes on the legs and arms of both top and bottom garments.

The collection further offers a solo footwear silhouette clad in a white and black color palette. The pair is embossed with the co-branded logo and is constructed out of a mix of PVC and leather materials. The shoe's sole, as usual, is constructed out of rubber.

The collection can be availed on Off-White's official e-commerce site, with prices ranging from $335 to $940.

