Where to buy Post Malone x Verdy Twelve Carat Toothache merch? Price, release date, and more explored

American rapper Post Malone recently launched his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, 2022. Months after its initial release, the rapper teamed up with well-known Japanese graphic artist Verdy to create a merch capsule to commemorate the major hit.

In commemoration of Post Malone's recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo on Sunday, August 21, the dynamic duo worked together to provide the fans with a merch capsule consisting of tees, hoodies, hats, and bandanas.

The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of HBX on August 23, 2022.

More about the newly launched Post Malone x Verdy Twelve Carat Toothache 5-piece apparel merch

Newly launched Post Malone x Verdy Twelve Carat Toothache 5-piece apparel merch (Image via HBX)

Post Malone returned to the scene this summer after a three-year hiatus with his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The latest cover of the musician's fourth studio album is a butterfly graphic, an apt motif for the album's cohesive sounds.

Post Malone is known for reinventing himself in the spotlight with each release, and his most recent performance at Tokyo's 2022 Summer Sonic Festival was a musical metamorphosis of sorts.

The music festival performance was accompanied by merch, designed by the iconic artist Verdy.

The latest merch collection features a reimagining of the American rapper's album artwork, the butterfly vector. The merch includes artwork from Twelve Carat Toothache in a stylized font.

The collection offers a total of five items, including two tees, a hoodie, a hat, and a bandana. The collection pieces include:

T-Shirt, which can be availed in white and black colorways for a retail price of $60. Hoodie, which can be availed in black colorway for a retail price of $120. Truckers Hat, which can be availed in 'white and black' colorway for a retail price of $45. Bandana, which can be availed in black colorway for a retail price of $20.

The exclusive limited-edition collection is best described as a serif with quirks. The entire five-piece ensemble is white and black. The phrase "Twelve Carat Toothache" appears on both the front and back of the two tees in the collection. The right side of the chest is emblazoned with "Post Malone," while the back is adorned with a butterfly motif all the way around.

The hoodie features a butterfly motif and Malone's moniker on the front, as well as the album title on the back. The hoodie has a Kangaroo pocket and is made of 14 oz heavy fleece cotton material.

The Truckers Hat from the collection features Malone's name and the butterfly motif on the front, with black mesh on the back. The cap features an adjustable back strap for added comfort and secure fit.

Finally, the bandana has an all-over white print on a black background. Made in Japan, it features a one-of-a-kind print pattern. The bandana features Malone and Twelve Carat Tootache branding in reverse.

The Post Malone x Verdy apparel merch collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of HBX, starting Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at GMT+ 5:30.

