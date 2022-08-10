Where to buy Puma x Baby Phat collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant, Puma, is collaborating with the iconic streetwear label, Baby Phat, for an apparel and footwear capsule collection. The daring collection is worthy of the modern "It Girl" style label as it is inspired by the Y2k esthetic.

The dynamic duo are marking their debut collection, which is inspired by the early aughts' it-girls. The collection is supported by a campaign that features the founder of Baby Phat, Kimora Lee Simmons, alongside her two daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons.

The much-anticipated collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma on August 17, 2022.

More about the upcoming Y2k-inspired Puma x Baby Phat apparel and footwear collection

Upcoming Y2k-inspired Puma x Baby Phat apparel and footwear collection (Image via Puma)

The apparel and footwear collection developed by the dynamic duo features Puma's iconic and recognizable sportswear designs integrated within Baby Phat's sleek yet dramatic details.

The campaign featuring Baby Phat founder, Kimora Lee Simmons, and her daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee, is reminiscent of an early 2000s' spread, amalgamating the feels of the past with the present.

The Puma site describes the vision that went behind the creation of the collection:

"Live out your high-octane, high energy, high-gloss dreams in PUMA x BABY PHAT. Inspired by the fast-paced neon under-glow of the aughties street scene, this collection shines a spotlight on the PUMA woman and puts her right in the driver’s seat."

The brand also describes how the pieces of the collection imbue confidence,

"Iconic silhouettes get a boldly feminine twist, imbued with all the confidence and power of the early-2000’s It Girl. Bright pops of pink, touches of gold, and shimmering accents bring out the best of both cats in one, innovative collection."

The entire collection features 10 pieces, and includes slim fitting tees, biker shorts, cropped zip-up jackets, bralette, and sneakers, all clad in the pink, white, and black color palette. The 10-piece collection includes,

Mayze Women's sneakers, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Mayze Women's sandals, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Bike Tights in pink, which can be availed at a retail price of $30. Sleek Ribbed Bralette in pink, which can be availed at a retail price of $25. Fierce Fitted Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Bike Tights in white, which can be availed at a retail price of $30. Sleek Ribbed bralette in white, which can be availed at a retail price of $25. Fierce Fitted AOP Tee in black, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Fierce Fitted AOP Tee in pink, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. T7 Crop Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $70.

The entire collection has also an added edge, as all the pieces from the collection are embossed with shimmering gold Baby Phat and Puma logo embroidery. The pieces also come imprinted with logos from both the collaborating labels.

For the footwear collection, Puma will be releasing two styles. The first is the Mayze sneakers, which are given a Baby Phat makeover with pink and white leather uppers. The Mayze sneakers have a quilted stitching cover over the upper constructs. The outsole of the shoes emphasizes the platform soles to provide more comfort and cushioning.

The dynamic duo is also offering a sleek pair of Mayze slides, complete with padded white and pink tiger-printed soles. The outsoles have a similar textured pink hue midsoles and white ridged outsoles. The sandals feature thick crossed straps, which are covered in the iconic Y2K-inspired pink faux fur to add a fun and feminine punch.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and a few select retailers such as Champs Sports, Foot Locker, and more on August 17, 2022. The entire collection can be availed in a price range of $25 to $110.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das