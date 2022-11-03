Where to buy the Puma x P.A.M. collection? Price, release date, and more details explored

German sportswear giant Puma is partnering with Melbourne-based streetwear label, P.A.M. ( Perks and Mini) to launch an outdoor-inspired collection of apparel and footwear lines. The collaboration explores creativity through a multifaceted project, dubbed the Bio/Verse.

The two labels have come up with apparel, footwear, and accessories lines, which will push the boundaries of streetwear by reviving ideas of community and nature.

The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce sites and physical stores of both the involved labels, as well as select retailers, starting November 5, 2022.

The Puma x P.A.M. 4-piece footwear collection features Puffy Slippers, Suede VTG, Nano, and Prevail Disc Leather sneakers

The upcoming Puma x P.A.M. 4-piece footwear collection features Puffy Slippers, Suede VTG, Nano, and Prevail Disc Leather sneakers (Image via Puma)

P.A.M. was established in year 2000 by Shauna Toohey and Misha Hollenbach. The label, which relocated to Paris from 2015 to 2019, carries a multi-disciplinary approach and blends graphic design, fashion, nightlife, music, and art.

The upcoming Puma x P.A.M shoes are fit to be worn for a walk down the supermarket as well as for a hiking trail. The collection features adventurous yet simple silhouettes with all-over prints and bold graphics prints with a psychedelic edge.

The patterns are inspired by the South America Yareta, the blobby and velvety cushion plant. The co-founder of P.A.M., Misha Hollenbach, commented on the upcoming collection:

“We wanted to make clothes that are comfortable for a seamless transition between the city and the wild, linking both of them."

Shauna Toohey, co-founder of P.A.M. also commented on the collection:

“From the start, we saw this project as an opportunity to make something together that could go beyond fashion, and the PUMA team was instantly supportive. So, as part of the PAM/PUMA BIO/VERSE, we suggested created a project that worked to protect threatened wild places on the planet; the same kind of places that inspired the collection."

The collaborative collection, dubbed the Bio/Verse, aims to commit to the real-world environmental impact in a three-way partnership with DEEP. The collection pieces will all use between 20% - 100% recycled materials.

The official Puma site introduces the collection:

"Welcome to the PAM/PUMA BIO/VERSE; a world of creativity, evolution, and change-making. Come with us as we blur the lines between urban sportswear and experimental design, between technology and ecology, between nature and culture. The BIO/VERSE is a commitment to daily exploration. PAM has playfully remixed PUMA classics to create a unisex uniform."

The first footwear on the list is the Puffy Slippers, which is slated to be released on November 5, 2022, at a retail price of $90. The slippers come clad in 'Puma Black/ Heliotrope ' color palette.

The second footwear silhouette on the list is the Suede VTG sneakers, slated to be released on November 9, 2022, at a retail price of $130. The sneakers come clad in 'Dark Chocolate/ Burnt Olive/ Orange Brick/ Balsam Green' color palette.

The third silhouette on the list is the Nano sneakers, which will be released on December 8, 2022, at a retail price of $150. The sneakers come clad in Puma Black colorway.

The fourth and final footwear on the list of collaborative collection is the Prevail Disc Leather sneakers, slated to be released on December 24, 2022, at a retail price of $150. The sneakers come clad in Puma Black colorway.

The shoes comprise classic sneakers, trail-running shoes, and clogs. On the minimal side, accessories - a bucket hat and cap, a trail backpack, and a bottle bag set - highlight functionality.

The collection will be released on the official e-commerce site and in stores of Puma, P.A.M. and select retailers, starting November 5, 2022.

