Where to buy Puma x Peterborough United FC 2022/23 Home kit? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant, Puma, is collaborating with the Sky Bet League One football club, Peterborough United FC, for a new home jersey for the 2022/23 season. For the new season's kit, the English professional football club wanted to pay tribute to its club's fans and community.

For the new kit, the club launched a beautiful campaign video, dubbed The Home, which invited all the fans and supporters from different backgrounds and ages to star in the club's main launch video. The 2022/23 home kit and the accompanying kits were launched on the official e-commerce site of the football club, POSH, on July 11, 2022.

The home kit jersey can be availed in sizes S to 4XL for a retail price of £48 (approx $57 ). The home shorts can be availed in sizes ranging from S to 3XL for a retail price of £24 (approx $ 28.5). The white socks can be availed for £10 (approx $12).

More about the newly launched Puma x Peterborough United FC 2022/23 Home kit: The kit is made of 100% recycled polyester

Newly launched Puma x Peterborough United FC 2022/23 Home kit and accompanying heartfelt campaign video (Image via Posh)

The new jersey for the 2022/23 season of the professional English football club was designed by Puma in the club's classic color palette. The jersey arrives in the classic royal blue colorway. The Posh introduces us to the collaborative jersey,

"We are absolutely delighted to reveal the new Peterborough United home kit for the 2022-2023 campaign, which has been produced by our kit supplier PUMA."

The Puma x Peterborough United FC 2022/23 Home kit is made from 100% recycled polyester materials, which are fully traceable, ethically sourced, and responsibly produced, keeping in mind the collaborators' sustainable choices.

The front of the jersey features a "Mick George" lettering across the chest and a "Princebuild" lettering at the rear of the jersey. The jerseys are given an extra flair with the addition of a dynamic design, which the Posh squad will wear in the upcoming seasons.

More intricate details are added with the wavy stripes, which are adorned over the sleeves and body. The solid blue-colored back of the jersey is teamed up with a round-neck collar and sleeve cuffs, which are clad in white.

The Mick George sponsorship on the front of the jersey is coated in a black outline, while the Peterborough's club crest is sitting on the right side of the chest. More branding is added with the customary Puma logo on the left chest panel and sleeves.

The jersey is accompanied by matching shorts clad in navy color. The shorts also include branding details with the addition of the "Compare the Market" logo, hinting at the city-based partner, BGL. The shorts are accompanied by white colored socks.

For the campaign video, the club invited fans and supporters of every age and background to pose in the newly launched kit. Peterborough club also included club legends and local business owners who were a massive part of the club's history. The Posh site introduces the video,

"From local supporters of all ages and backgrounds, to local entrepreneurs and club legends, and even some canine friends; we pay tribute to all in the launch video branded as ‘Our Home’, which unveils the 2022/23 home kit."

In the campaign video, the club legend and director of football, Barry Fry, can be spotted alongside the current first-team players, Jonson Clarke Harris, Jeando Fuchs, and Joe Ward. Familiar faces can be seen with the former strikers Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail Smith in the video.

The shoot was produced in-house with a local digital marketing agency, Ivy Rose.

