Where to buy the Reebok x DC "Good and Evil" collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton-based sportswear label Reebok has announced its latest collaboration with Warner Bros. for a DC-inspired full-family apparel and footwear collection. The entire lineup is inspired by DC's legendary supervillains and superheroes.

The collaborative line includes six sneaker silhouettes alongside apparel choices. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers such as Hibbett Sports, Finish Line, and Amazon, starting from December 2, 2022.

The upcoming Reebok x DC "Good and Evil" collection will feature an apparel and footwear line

In the latest collaboration between Reebok and Warner Bros., all the DC fans are given a chance to choose their side of the battle between evil and good with a range of performances and lifestyle sneakers. In the collection, characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Superman, Lex Luthor, and The Joker are featured throughout the range.

In addition to the characters embodied visually upon the footwear, every piece is constructed out of unique material, making them instantly recognizable by representing the suits worn by these superheroes and supervillians.

The first silhouette on the list is the Shaq Attaq, which is inspired by Superman. The sneakers come in an Alloy/Brave Blue/Rich Magma color scheme, all of which bear a resemblance to Superman's suit colors. Introducing the shoes, the official site says:

"These Shaq Attaq shoes represent the transitional moment from Clark Kent to Superman™. "

The sneakers will be launched at a retail price of $180 in unisex sizing from 5.5 to 13. In kids' sizing, Superman's character makes an appearance over the classic leather shoes.

The second silhouette in the collection is LX2200, which is reflective of Batman. Several details from the Dark Knight's impressive batsuit are added over the sneaker. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"These LX2200 shoes represent Batman and his high-tech Batsuit. Kevlar materials, molded armor components, and battle scuffs encapsulate Batman's crime-fighting equipment."

The shoes feature a reflective logo that resembles the bat signal and can be availed at a retail price of $110 in sizes from 2.5 to 12.

The third silhouette on the list is Club C 85, bringing The Joker's character to life. Moreover, the shoes can be availed at a retail price of $110 in sizes 2.5 to 12. Introducing the silhouette's features, the official website of Reebok states:

"Inspired by the infamous Joker™, these shoes include Acid-washed corduroy, suit inspired pockets, and restored suit patches. Tear away underlay details reveal his chemically stained skin, and a stash pocket inside the tongue contains The Joker's™ iconic card."

The Reebok Nano X2 silhouette represents Wonder Woman and her impressive armor, featuring multiple details and metal accents. The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $150 in sizes 4 to 13. The official site introduces the silhouette as:

"These Nano X2 shoes represent Wonder Woman™ and her powerful battle armor. Reflective silver details evoke her deflecting bracelets and glowing laces represent the lasso of truth."

While introducing the Reebok Freestyle Hi sneakers, which represent Harley Quinn, the official site writes:

"These women's fitness-inspired shoes represent the Super-Villain, Harley Quinn™. The colors and graphics evoke the character, the distressed look and metal rivets match her personality and laces reflect her hair."

Moreover, the sneakers can be availed in women's sizing of 2.5 to 8.5 at a retail price of $100.

Lastly, the Reebok Workout Plus sneakers represent Lex Luthor and his toxic kryptonite suit. The sneakers come in a glow-in-the-dark version and can be availed in sizes 2 to 14 at a retail price of $100.

All the sneakers will be accompanied by a unisex apparel collection featuring tees and hoodies.

