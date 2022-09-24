Where to buy Reebok x Victoria Beckham's Drop Seven? Price, release date, and more explored

The Bolton-based sportswear giant, Reebok, has continued its partnership with the TV star, fashion designer, and singer, Victoria Beckham. This time, the dynamic duo has launched its seventh and final collaborative capsule featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear lines.

Victoria Beckham and Reebok kick-started their collaboration back in 2019 and have focused on merging performance-driven sportswear with chic and modern fashion.

The seventh collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Victoria Beckham, Reebok, and a few select retailers globally, starting from September 22, 2022.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham's final collection features an array of performance-wear silhouettes

The final collection from the dynamic duo merges the worlds of fashion and sports, while also revealing sexier silhouettes such as bodysuits and high-shine fabrics. The collection features an array of performance-wear silhouettes clad in a gymnastics-inspired palette of beige, black, icy blue, pale pink, and neon orange.

The entire collection further features the traditional oversized Reebok and "VB" co-branded logos for a retro spin. In an official press release, Creative Director Victoria Beckham commented on her inspiration for the seventh collaborative drop.

She said:

“This season, I was inspired by the strength and poise of Olympic gymnasts. I wanted to reference the foundations of their athletic wardrobe, whilst staying true to my signature VB style. Feeling confident has always been important to me, and I always want to empower women to look their very best when they're working out."

The multi-hyphenated Spice Girl's latest line also emphasizes textures that are figure-flattering. Beckham further revealed details of the seventh drop, as she mentioned:

"For Drop Seven, we've worked with a new, tightly woven, matte concept fabric designed to sculpt the body in all the right places, flattering the tummy and lifting the bum.”

The collection includes apparel, footwear, and accessory lines. On the clothing front, the new launch includes pieces such as cowl-neck sweatshirts, puffer jackets, bodysuits, sports bras, crop tops, hoodies, seamless leggings, track jackets, trousers, and more.

A few pieces in the collection include -

Seamless Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $90. Seamless Leggings, which can be availed at a retail price of $120. Bodysuit, available at a retail price of $120. Crop Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Cowl Neck Sweatshirt, available for $200. Graphic Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $190. Joggers, which can be availed at a retail price of 4190. Windbreaker, which can be availed at a retail price of $230. Track Jacket, available at a retail price of $200. Puffer Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $280.

The collection sees the introduction of new classics such as Puffer Jackets, Trousers, and Track Jackets. A few pieces such as Cowl Neck Jumper are revisited by the label in refreshing seasonal colorways. The Bodysuits available elevate the classic leotard shape by creating a daring cut.

The collaborative collection emphasizes the figure's flattering textures and Beckham has utilized experiences from her own brand and the new VB Body Shapewear line.

For the footwear line, Beckham has introduced unisex Club C sneakers in two colorways, i.e., fresh blue and white. The upper of the shoes are constructed out of paneled leather, with a minimalistic approach to style.

The premium leather features embossed vector detailing. Flat soles finish off the look of the all-new monochromatic sneakers. Club C sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $200.

The line also emphasizes sporty elements and has reintroduced the Runner shoe, Zig Kinetica in solar orange and fresh blue colorways. The performance-focused sneakers come in chunky styles and feature mesh uppers for more breathability and comfort.

The thick rubber outsoles, hidden laces, foam midsoles, and cushioned Floatride Fuel soles finish off the look of the sneakers, which can be availed at a retail price of $200.

The accessory line includes a Cargo Bag Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $150. The line also features more accessories, such as caps, which are available for $70, ensuring the collection is well-rounded.

The collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Victoria Beckham and Reebok, within the price range of $90 to $280.

