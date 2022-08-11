Where to buy the Remi Bader x Revolve collection? Price, release date, and more explored

TikTok influencer and body positivity content creator, Remi Bader, has collaborated with Revolve to launch the label's first extended size collection. The curvy model and the iconic streetwear clothing retailer have partnered to launch a selection of apparel including dresses, skirts, tops, and blazers.

The dynamic duo will continue their collaboration for two drops. The first drop was launched on the official e-commerce site of Revolve on August 10, 2022. The second drop is scheduled to be dropped later this year in September. However, no fixed release date has been announced yet.

More about the newly released Remi Bader x Revolve size-inclusive collection

Newly released Remi Bader x Revolve size-inclusive collection (Image via @remibader / Instagram)

The popular and hyped online clothing retailer's first extended size collection was developed by the curvy model, Remi Bader, and launched on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The initial drop includes a 15-piece apparel collection in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

The initial news of the collaborative collection was revealed by Bader in March 2022 as she began sharing her design process with her huge fan following. The brand finally launched the first line in response to increased demand for inclusivity and diversity. In an interview with WWD, Bader commented upon the collaborative collection, saying:

“When we first announced Remi x Revolve, I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size or for my body. Now, I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part.”

She further shared the process of designing the product and her experience. In her words:

“The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process, and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental, and I cannot wait to deliver the final product.”

Remi Bader, known for her realistic label hauls, gave the e-tailer an honest review last year when she tried on apparel items and pointed out their lack of inclusivity and fit. Revolve took action and immediately asked Remi to get on board for a course correction. In an interview with WWD, Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, Revolve, commented upon the collection, saying:

“We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how Remi x Revolve was born. Within days of connecting, she joined us on her first Revolve trip, and we had an agreement in place to develop this collection, which has now been over a year in the making."

Remi Bader announced the collaboration in March (Image via @remibader / Instagram)

Raissa Gerona further commented upon how they felt as a brand to offer the range. They remarked:

"We are so proud of it and excited to be able to offer this extended range of products and sizing to meet the Revolve customer’s aesthetic and lifestyle interests.”

Each of the 15 launched inclusive pieces are aligned with Bader's body-conscious and inclusive approach without foregoing comfort. The collection includes a line of elevated, sexy separates from matching sets to dresses, all in vibrant hues. The full collection includes:

Gwen Faux Leather Dress, which can be availed for $135 Meghan Blazer Dress, which can be availed for $145. Gigi Maxi Dress, which can be availed for $135. Hannah Maxi Dress, which can be availed for $135. Claudia Maxi Dress, which can be availed for $145. Chloe Faux Leather Blazer, which can be availed for $140. Edina Duster, which can be availed for $145. Lucy Maxi Skirt, which can be availed for $80. Mikaela Cami Top, which can be availed for $55. Stephanie Top, which can be availed for $75. Jourdan Bodysuit, which can be availed for $60. Ali Faux Leather Corset Top, which can be availed for $75. Ella Top, which can be availed for $90. Marissa Top, which can be availed for $95. Lauren One Shoulder Top, which can be availed for $55.

Leading the collection is the Meghan Blazer Dress. Bader commented on the dress, saying that as a plus-size model, she has struggled to find a blazer dress for her size, and they are always not good. The blazer dress, hence, is one of her favorite pieces from the collection.

The collection also includes multiple sets, which will fit right in with the current trend. All 15 pieces in the collection are named after Bader's close female family members and friends. Gigi Dress, for example, is named after Bader's grandmother.

Starting August 10, 2022, the collection will be available on Revolve's official e-commerce site for $55 to $150. The entire line is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal