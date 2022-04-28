Where to buy Victoria Beckham's VB Body line? Price, release date, and more about the new collection

Victoria Beckham surprised her fans on Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022, when she teased the upcoming collection of her eponymous label with a campaign video. The Spice Girls alum has turned to her sartorial talent to create her very own shapewear line called VB Body.

VB Body by the label Victoria Beckham made its debut on the official e-commerce website on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The shapewear line consists of dresses, leggings, bandeau tops, skirts, and many more apparel pieces that are wardrobe essentials.

More about the newly launched VB Body line by Victoria Beckham

Ever since Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear brand SKIMS back in 2018, shapewear has become mainstream. Infusing the qualities of shapewear into ready-to-wear fashion has already yielded great results.The VB body line is another step towards functional but fashionable shapewear pieces.

VB Body is characterized by feminine sensuality and elegance, and it returns to the label's body-con roots. It is an ammalgamtion of performance wear, shapewear, innerwear and fashion to satisfy the customer's need for casual, versatile pieces that can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion. The collection description reads,

"The permanent capsule collection. Meticulously designed, form-fitting knitted pieces, created to flatter the body. The precise edit of key pieces is rendered in a modern neutral colour palette, with a burst of vibrant tomato red. Fashion in its purest form, it is a celebration of simplicity."

The collection celebrates the female body in its simple and pure form. Victoria's brand loved the form-fitting silhouette when they first launched back in 2008. Although the brand has recently been focusing on sleek tailoring and oversized fits, it seems that the brand wants to bring some of its old magic back.

In a press release made by the company, Victoria Beckham said,

"Femininity and sensuality are the foundation of VB Body. Encapsulating s*xiness at its purest and most simple, the new collection sees the female form reclaiming centre stage."

The permanent capsule collection launched 21 pieces on April 27, 2022. All the pieces from the VB Body capsule have been developed from an exclusive compact woven knit, which is her brand's signature. The woven knit fabric gently flatters, contours and sculpts women's bodies.

The VB Body collection also embraces inclusivity with a size range ranging from UK 4 to UK 18. The pieces are in a modern neutral palette that includes blush, black, white, chocolate brown and vibrant tomato red colorways.

One Shoulder midi dress can be availed for $890 in red-orange, black, white, and brown colorways. Split Front leggings can be availed for $490 in blush, black, and brown colorways. Mini Dress can be availed for $690 in black, blush, red-orange, and white colorways. One Shoulder Top can be availed for $490 in black, blush, and brown colorways. Midi Skirt can be availed for $390 in brown and black colorways. Strap Bandeu top can be availed for $120 in blush, black, and brown colorways. Cut Out Midi dress can be availed for $790 in white and black colorways.

There a total of seven different items in the VB Body capsule at the moment, and more bright colors will be released seasonally. The collection is available on the official website, victoriabeckham.com, and the price ranges from $120 to $890.

