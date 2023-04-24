Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and her husband Kory Tidrow were found guilty in the shooting death of the former's father Joel Frazier, who went missing in July 2017. His remains were discovered months later in an unused incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant not far from his house. An autopsy revealed that the 65-year-old died of fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

A third individual, Benjamin Buck, who worked at the plant, was also charged in connection with the murder. He accepted a plea deal and testified at the couple's late 2019 trial, where they were found guilty.

Camilla and Kory were then charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and Kory Tidrow were arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier and sentenced to life in prison. #MeanGirlMurders Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and Kory Tidrow were arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier and sentenced to life in prison. #MeanGirlMurders

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow is now serving her sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit while Kory Tidrow is incarcerated at the John M. Wynne Unit.

An upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders on ID is slated to examine Joel Frazier's disappearance and killing. The episode titled Mean Rodeo Queen will air on the channel on Monday, April 24, at 8:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Joel Frazier is the proud father of two former rodeo queens, Camie and Jamie Frazier; suddenly he goes missing; the town rumor mill is busy, and the hostility between the women in his life is mounting, but no one can find Joel."

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and her husband were arrested days after Joel's remains were found

In early November 2017, three people were arrested - two on murder charges - after human remains, believed to be those of missing 65-year-old Joel Frazier, were found in a meat processing plant incinerator. The investigation, however, failed to produce a murder weapon in this case, although bullets from a .22 and a .45 caliber were found in Frazier's head, as per News Channel 10.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID

Join us for Joel Frazier is the proud father of two former rodeo queens, Camie and Jamie Frazier. Suddenly he goes missing. The town rumor mill is busy, and the hostility between the women in his life is mounting.Join us for #MeanGirlMurders tonight at 9/8c. Joel Frazier is the proud father of two former rodeo queens, Camie and Jamie Frazier. Suddenly he goes missing. The town rumor mill is busy, and the hostility between the women in his life is mounting.Join us for #MeanGirlMurders tonight at 9/8c. https://t.co/lWDIOwuALE

The victim's daughter, Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, and her husband, Kory Tidrow, were arrested on first-degree murder charges. A third individual named Benjamin Buck, who worked at the meat processing plant at the time, was also arrested and booked into jail on a probation violation warrant and a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence by failing to report human remains.

Tiffany Buck, a woman who claimed to be Buck's sister-in-law, allegedly informed authorities that the accused worked as a butcher at the plant, further revealing that the incinerator in which the victim's body was found hadn't worked in about five years and was not attached to the plant.

Both Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and her husband Kory Tidrow were found guilty of first-degree murder

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and her husband Kory Tidrow (Image via Twitter/RalphCoopTV)

According to reports, Joel Frazier reported went missing on July 11, which triggered a months-long investigation initiated by the Dalhart police, the fire and criminal justice departments, the Texas Rangers, and the FBI. The search only ended after the November 1 discovery of the victim's remains. Soon after Frazier's body was found, authorities arrested his daughter, son-in-law, and the plant employee.

Benjamin Buck first made a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to testify against the husband-wife duo at their respective trials in exchange for a reduced sentence. Buck was then handed a five-year prison sentence.

In October 2019, the victim's son-in-law, Kory Tidrow, was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. In December of that same year, Joel's daughter, Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, was also found guilty of the same charge and handed a similar sentence.

Reports state that both Kory and Camilla are now serving their life sentences at the John M. Wynne Unit and at the William P. Hobby Unit, respectively. The former will become eligible for parole by August 2048 and the latter by October 2047.

ID's Mean Girl Murders will shed more light on Joel Frazier's case this Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes