Where do the Ciao House contestants reside? A look into the 10 bedroom Italian villa

Ciao House will premiere on Food Network on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Hosted by Food Network veteran Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born chef Gabriele Bertaccini, the show features 10 up-and-coming chefs competing against each other in a variety of individual and team challenges and gives it their all to ensure their safety in the competition.

For the duration of the competition, the Ciao House contestants will be seen staying in a lavish 10 bedroom villa in Tuscan, Italy. While the chefs will prepare for their challenges, they will also be seen spending quality time and enjoying their time in the villa. The contestants will also form alliances, develop strategies, and gameplay in the house, for which the villa delivers the perfect environment.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ten rising culinary stars who will live together in an Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes."

"This is more than a house": Contestants gush about the beauty and grandiosity of the Ciao House villa

Hosts Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccin will welcome the 10 contestants into a luxurious Tuscan villa where they will be seen battling it out against each other and delivering their skills in Italian cuisine. Not only will they be competing in challenges, they will also have to prove their social skills in choosing their own teams and forming alliances cleverly to stay safe.

A preview clip of the season premiere episode of Ciao House teased what fans can expect. The contestants headed to the villa in a red car and couldn't believe their eyes when they reached the destination. The chefs termed the villa as "nuts," "crazy," and "out of their dreams."

According to PEOPLE's report, the villa is a 14th century Tuscan beauty, located in Borgo San Lorenzo. The contestants are excited and equally impressed with their accommodation. The villa is a yellow estate with greenery all around. The black windows compliment the yellow color of the villa, and the huge raised ceilings add to the extravagant structure.

The Ciao House season 1 villa is not a compound but a huge estate made up of 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. As soon as the contestants enter the villa, mural ceilings, paintings, and structures take up the screen, receiving exclamations of awe, satisfaction, and intrigue from the chefs.

Food Network @FoodNetwork Check out the gorgeous spaces where the chefs will compete *and* live together as they battle it out Italian style on When it's this grand AND it's set in the Tuscan countryside, it's no longer just a house... it's a villaCheck out the gorgeous spaces where the chefs will compete *and* live together as they battle it out Italian style on #CiaoHouse , premiering Sunday @ 9|8c. When it's this grand AND it's set in the Tuscan countryside, it's no longer just a house... it's a villa 🙌 Check out the gorgeous spaces where the chefs will compete *and* live together as they battle it out Italian style on #CiaoHouse, premiering Sunday @ 9|8c. https://t.co/sCj51F8N1r

The chefs entered through wooden doors with fancy knobs into the living room and greeted their fellow contestants with whom they would share the villa for the duration of the series. They were seen getting acquainted with each other's names, while viewers saw a variety of showpieces, cupboards, paintings, flowers, and many more attractions.

The Ciao House contestants explored the backyard together and were stunned to see the swimming pool. As they walked through the backyard, New York-based chef Corey Becker said in a confessional:

"This is more than a house. This is an estate. This is a compound. It is absurd."

The chefs then entered the kitchen together and exclaimed "wow" simultaneously. The kitchen had a rustic but also modern feel to it. On one hand, there was the Tuscan fireplace where the contestants could cook authentic barbecues and more. The other side, meanwhile, had different sized shelves, which were filled with culinary vessels, fresh produce, and more.

The two ends of the kitchen were separated by a massive wooden center table with shelves below to fit in larger sized containers and plates. Omar Ashley from New York talked about the kitchen in a confessional on Ciao House and said:

"The kitchen is amazing. It makes you feel like you are in someone's grandmother's kitchen....Not my grandma (laughs)."

According to PEOPLE's report, Ciao House host Gabe Bertaccini was seen making a choice between different villas for the show on another show, HGTV's House Hunters International. He wanted his chefs to experience a "family-like" situation and showcase authentic Italian design, which cost somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 per week.

Don't forget to check out the villa and the show on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

