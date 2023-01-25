Where is Debra Newell now?

The events that led to Debra Newell's daughter stabbing her (Debra's) ex-husband 13 times in self-defense in August 2016 began long before the misdeeds of John Meehan, known as Dirty John, were public knowledge.

Newell's story, which has inspired numerous shows, documentaries, and podcasts, has been heard and viewed by millions of people over the years, and will now be featured in a Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled The Women & Dirty John, scheduled to air on Oxygen on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The synopsis states:

"Debra Newell thought she found Mr. Right but her daughters sensed something wrong about John Meehan; they started digging into his past and their search for answers exposed a dangerous con man."

Debra first met John in October 2014, and the duo married two months later, against the wishes of her children, who saw through his veneer and deceit. It took Debra months to realize that her husband wasn't the charming anesthesiologist he claimed to be, but had a dark past filled with drug abuse, arrests, and multiple restraining orders against him.

According to a 2020 report, Debra Newell, who lives in Henderson, Nevada, with her family, is still recuperating from the trauma left behind by Meehan following his death on August 24, 2016.

Debra Newell and her family were the final victims of "Dirty" John Meehan

John Meehan and Debra Newell first met in late 2014 on an over-50s dating site. She fell in love with him because of his charisma, fine appearance, and obvious devotion towards her. They got married two months later. At the same time, she ran into pushback from her adult children, who thought he was creepy.

According to reports, John was an expert at coercive control / micromanaging someone's life in an effort to establish dependency and dominate them. Debra subsequently found that he was also excellent at love bombing / manipulating someone by overwhelming them with loving words, acts, and conduct.

After nearly two years of putting up with these deceptive activities, the Newell family found themselves in a difficult situation when they attempted to evict John, who had been lying about his past and his job as an anesthesiologist.

The ordeal came to an end when Terra, Newell's youngest daughter, stabbed her estranged step-father 13 times while defending herself during a physical fight with the 57-year-old on August 20, 2016.

John succumbed to his wounds four days later in the hospital.

Where is Debra Newell now?

The extensive LA Times coverage and captivating podcast helped Debra Newell's haunting tale gain popularity. According to a 2020 report, Debra moved to Henderson, not far from her children and grandchildren, after having spent her entire life in Orange County. She also launched Ambrosia Home in Nevada as part of her Ambrosia Interior Design firm in California.

Debra reportedly spends the majority of her time counseling other women and creating awareness about abusive circumstances similar to her own. After her catastrophic marriage to John Meehan, she is apparently back on the dating scene.

Tonia Bales, the first wife of "Dirty John," also opened up about 10-year-long marriage

Tonia Bales was the first wife of noted con man John Meehan before the media spotlight turned to his horrific marriage with Debra Newell. Bales, who has two children with Dirty John, was married to him for ten years.

Tonia Bales only learned the truth after she tracked down her then-husband's estranged mother and contacted her. That's when she got to know "he's changed his age, he's altered his name, he's been arrested before, he’s been lying and cheating and messing around with other women his whole life."

Meehan threatened Bales after learning of her conversation with his mother and reportedly harassed and threatened to murder her and take their two daughters, Emily and Abigail "Abby" Meehan, away from her.

The couple married in 1990 and were divorced by 2000. Since then, Bales has remarried. Both of her girls are now grown up.

