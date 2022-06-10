Where to follow the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2 on Instagram? : Know all about the couples on the show

Viewer’s favorite relationship-based show, 90 Day Fiancé is returning to discovery+ with five couples, each with a different story. Although the show is premiering on June 10, fans are already excited to learn more about the couples since the announcement of the show in May.

All the couples of the upcoming show are on social media, which could give fans more information. Moreover, this time the show’s theme is ‘Love in Paradise’ and it has LGBTQIA+ romances to look forward to.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature two returning couples and three new couples who fell in love on vacation and now when they are back in their countries, they have to adjust to each other’s life. Obviously, couples are facing a challenge and this will ultimately determine the fate of their relationship on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Mixed emotions and empty promises, as the blinders of love come off and real-life sets in.”

Know about the couples from 90 Day Fiancé : Love in Paradise season 2 : Instagram handles and more

1) Aryanna Sierra (aryanna.sierra) & Sherlon Mcinnis (mcinnissherlon)

Returning from season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé, Aryanna and Sherlon met when the former went to Jamaica for a two-day trip. The couple connected instantly and ended up having a great time together. However, when Aryanna returned to America, she found out that she was pregnant with Sherlon’s child. Although she did try to convince him to come to America, Sherlon was not convinced.

Moreover, Aryanna gave birth to her son, Odin, alone in America and will now visit Jamaica along with her son to meet Sherlon with the hope of changing his mind.

2) Amber Graney (amberg1990) & Daniel Salazar (danielsalazar90p)

The couple, who met in Costa Rica, seemed quite a mismatch in season 1 but somehow managed to stick together. Moreover, by the end of the season, they also tied the knot and appeared happy together. However, now they have started to face differences in their marriage as they have to adjust with each other in their married life in America.

3) Daniele Gates (liveyinsa) & Yohan Geronimo (yohangeronimo)

One of the most adorable couples in season 2, Daniele and Yohan are a fresh couple in Love in Paradise. They met in the Dominican Republic and got engaged six weeks later. However, the couple is facing differences; Daniele is doubtful if Yohan genuinely wants to marry her or just wishes to move to the US and if the couple want to conceive a child.

4) Valentine (vsentv) & Carlos Jiménez (charlyjimenez0)

90 Day Fiancé’s first same-sex couple Valentine and Carlos met online during the pandemic. Now that everything is normal, Valentine will fly from Los Angeles to Columbia to meet Carlos with the hope to propose to him. But possessiveness and incompatibilities are quite evident between the couple, which they have to sort out.

5) Frankie (itsmefrankeith), Abby (abita.mc), & Gaby (ana.galaxia)

The first-ever throuple on 90 Day Fiancé met in Mexico and indulged in a threesome. Post their involvement, Frankie fell in love with Abby, who is in a long-term relationship with Gaby. Moreover, Frankie is now planning to propose to Abby while Gabby has no idea about it. Undoubtedly, the throuple will bring a lot of drama in the upcoming season 2.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will premiere on Friday, June 10, on Discovery +.

