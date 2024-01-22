Where to follow Josh Weinstein from 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram?

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva and her beau Josh Weinstein's relationship is going strong on the TLC show. According to ScreenRant, 90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein is an entrepreneur and the CEO and founder of Preview Models, an organization that caters to celebrities and influencers by bringing them together in luxury giveaways and other events.

Josh Weinstein's Instagram page is @jweinsteinent and it is a reflection of his eventful life.

At 42 years old, 90 Day Fiancé Josh is four years older than Natalie. Despite the obvious issues with his two baby moms, Josh appears to be a loving father to his two children. In June 2023, Jett, his eldest son, turned 17. Kinsley, his younger son, is six years old.

In addition to heading Preview Models, Josh is the co-founder and CEO of Cre8 Luck. Although Josh's company has been linked to America's Next Top Model, it is most recognized for putting on the Preview Models Fashion Show in Hollywood, CA with Performances by Kid Ink & Don Benjamin.

The company's officials assert that the business is a production company that introduces upcoming models to agencies. Aside from this, Josh and Natalie both have a history of performing.

90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein's career

Josh's Instagram is a major part of his work. According to Preview Models' website, the business was founded in 2015 and has been leading the way in high-end designer fashion shows and live performances.

According to the company's promotional materials, Josh's organization has allowed models from more than a hundred American locales to become immersed in the entertainment industry.

His team consists of casting directors, runway coaches, acting instructors, film and television coaches, and celebrity mentors.

A look into Josh and Natalie's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

In season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie first arrived in the US on a K-1 visa. Mike Youngquist, a Sequim native, was Natalie's romantic partner back then; though they broke up in season 7.

According to ScreenRant, Natalie wanted to move to America to further her acting and modeling careers. However, things at her new home didn't quite turn out to be as she had expected.

The frigid weather in Sequim and Mike's trailer both annoyed Natalie. After managing to let go of Mike, she traveled to Florida and happened to run across Josh at a modeling event.

90 Day Fiancé star Josh was hesitant to start dating Natalie because she was still in her marriage to Mike. Natalie was nevertheless inclined to take her and Josh's 'situationship' seriously.

Natalie sensed that Josh had made a connection with her. Josh was the one for her, she believed.

Natalie desired a successful outcome in her relationship with Josh since it held the key to her stay in the US. Natalie's mistrust of her long-distance partner Mike was one of the main problems in her previous relationship.

Natalie considered the fact that she was going to benefit much from living in the same city as Josh.

Eventually, Josh and Natalie headed out for an ice skating date. He informed her that his cousin Adam ran a few companies and could help Natalie find an administrative job.

Josh then told Natalie that he would only have two days left with her before leaving for work in Columbus, Ohio. Josh took Natalie to view an apartment that would have cost her $2150 a month after she had a breakdown on the show.

The drama between Josh and Natalie seems to have just begun on the show and the viewers can expect much more along the way.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday exclusively on TLC.