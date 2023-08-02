Where to get Beyonce x Amazon Renaissance tour merch? Price, and more details explored 

Queen Bey recently dropped her Renaissance merch 2.0 in the last week of July as part of an Amazon music collaboration. In this second launch, the pack is filled with four cotton t-shirts and a pack of stickers.

For Beyonce fans, this ongoing tour is a lifetime experience, and purchasing the ticket is just another manifestation of their devotion. But, not everyone got the opportunity to hear her live vocals, and to cheer them up, Beyonce showed up with her Renaissance Merch.

On May 10, Beyonce kicked off her debut concert with the Renaissance tour, and just after finishing the Europe tour, she launched RWT2023 merch 1.0 in June. Just one month after the first drop, the merch 2.0 is also live on Amazon and the price range lies between $30 and $35.

The Renaissance Merch 2.0 consists of a pack of glossy stickers and more

Beyonce's Renaissance tour is not just about her ambitious voice or the great dance routine, it is also about the huge showcase of fashion. Since her first concert on this tour, fans have been enticed by her every outfit.

Fans who can not get the concert pass, are glued to Instagram to get her exclusive look from the concert. However, Beyonce tied up with Amazon Music for her ongoing tour Merch and the first collaboration showed up in the last week of June with a set of apparel and a Beyonce poster.

Four custom graphic t-shirts—Alien Superstar, Virgo's Groove, Heated, and Summer Renaissance—as well as a 16-sticker set make up the next phase of the merchandise.

1) Alien Superstar t-shirt

The Alien Superstar t-shirt comes in a black cotton silhouette with neon-hued graphics. This minimalistic-looking t-shirt has tiny graphics of a rocket in place of a pocket and RWT2023 is scripted just below it.

The back is etched with the graphics of a rocket ship and Beyonce in a bodysuit stands upon it. The highlighted "Alien superstar" is inscribed on the back and the tricky "Sold Out" highlighted text is etched just above the hemline. This black tee can be bought for $35 from Amazon.

2) Virgo Groove t-shirt

While the Alien Superstar carries the Black and Neon-hued bold look, the Virgo groove features an eye-soothing lilac and white silhouette. Continuing the signature design patterns of the minimal graphics with a pearl shell hued in purple, the back is etched with an oval shape graphics and Beyonce with a slaying pose in it.

3) Heated t-shirt

The Heated t-shirt has the graphic of a hand dialing a landline in a blue hue where the back is painted with a large picture of Beyonce in a blue body suit with horns. Just as the name suggests, Heated is engraved there.

4) Summer Renaissance t-shirt

And the last t-shirt from this launch comes in a white silhouette with black graphics. The front look is sober with a star logo and the back is etched with Beyonce's face with a cowboy hat and a mike holding hand. "Summer Renaissance" is scripted just below it.

There is a collection of 16 stickers that come along with the t-shirt pack and this features the bond between Ivy Blue and her mother. Some of the scenes from the Renaissance album are also there.

All the t-shirts can be availed from Amazon for $35 whereas the sticker collection comes in $30. Just after the first merch launch, fans were a little disappointed with the price however, the 2.0 is a little frugal than that. Now fans are looking forward if the 3.0 will land or not.