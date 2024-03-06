Where is Indrani Mukerjea now? Whereabouts of Netflix's Buried Truth subject explored

Very few incidents grab the nation's mind, like the one involving Indrani Mukerjea, a former prominent media executive who became notorious for her role in the murder of Sheena Bora. Mukerjea's life imprisonment exposed a web of lies and betrayal, shocking India and capturing the eye of the media.

Her tale, presented through various media, like the Netflix docuseries Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth, looks into the complex chain of her life, showing what's hidden beneath apparently everyday exteriors.

Even though she was released on bail in 2022, the murder case looms large. Indrani, who wrote her memoir this past year, is now active on Instagram with 1.4 million followers. She posts shots of her dance moves, and her stay in the Andaman Islands, among other things.

Is Indrani Mukerjea alive now?

As of March 3, 2024, the former CEO of INX Media continues to be alive. Mukerjea, who has been accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, was taken into custody in August 2015.

She served nearly seven years in jail before being released on bail in May 2022. Together with Mukerjea, other suspects have been out on bail, including Rai, Khanna, and Peter Mukerjea. The brutal murder investigation is close to its conclusion, based on reports.

Mukerjea, who served time in Mumbai's Byculla Women's Jail, maintains that she's innocent in the Sheena Bora murder case. Despite her release from jail, the legal process and media coverage of this matter continue, while Mukerjea maintains she is not guilty.

Was Indrani Mukerjea actually innocent?

Mukerjea claims innocence in the killing of her daughter, Sheena Bora. She states she was falsely accused of an act she wasn't guilty of and regretted the situation. Despite being detained in 2015 and granted bail in 2022, Mukerjea maintains that she was innocent, as mentioned.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contends that the murder was driven by Sheena's affair with Rahul, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage. Rahul stood by his dad's innocence, arguing that the charges against him were false.

The case remains tricky, with various opinions on the Mukerjea family's part in Sheena Bora's tragic passing. Currently, the legal procedure and probes keep going, with Mukerjea maintaining her lack of guilt despite the continuous inquiry and spotlight in the media surrounding this case.

How many times has Indrani Mukerjea been married?

Indrani Mukerjea has been married two times. Her first marriage was to Sanjeev Khanna in 1993, and they divorced in 2002. She married Peter Mukerjea in 2002, but their union ended in divorce in 2017.

Mukerjea's marital history involves two significant ties with Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, which are chapters in her private life. She has three kids from past relationships (Vidhie, Mekhail, and Sheena Bora). Sheena is Mukerjea's daughter with Siddhartha Das.

Das said to Times Now in 2015:

"I was never married to Indrani Mukerjea, both children were born out of wedlock."

Her family life is difficult, as are the high-profile events related to her daughter, Sheena Bora's murder.

For those curious about the Sheena Bora murder case and finding all of the underlying scams and lying, Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth is a must-watch. This true crime account has been available on Netflix since February 29, 2024.