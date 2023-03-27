Where is Isaac Brown from? American Idol 2023 contestant is a multi-talented artist

American Idol 2023 is on its last audition round in the upcoming episode. Several contestants will center stage as they try to move to the next round and make it to Hollywood. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming episode of the singing competition is the multi-talented Isaac Brown.

The singer, actor, and filmmaker from Fresno, California, started training as a dancer at the tender age of three. He first trained as a jazz dancer, followed by training as an urban funk dancer at the Jazzy D Dance Studio.

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the last round of auditions for American Idol season 21 on ABC.

Meet Isaac Brown ahead of his appearance on American Idol season 21

One of the singers set to appear in the upcoming episode 6 of the ABC show is Isaac Brown. The 21-year-old Fresno native currently lives in Los Angeles, where he moved when he was 14. His mother, Lillie Brown Perry, wanted her son to be in the right atmosphere to be able to pursue his dreams, which is why she worked hard until they could move to Los Angeles.

In an interview with ABC30, she said:

"If you wait until things are perfect or exactly right, you will keep waiting and being in there."

The singer has previously released multiple songs, including his latest single, Sayonara, which he released on January 1, 2023. His debut song, Yo Number, was released in 2015, followed by another song, titled She Want It All, in 2020.

The same year that he released his first song, the American Idol season 21 contestant was a participant in The Next Big Thing talent show and sang Earned It, which won him the prize. As a dancer, he started training at the tender age of three in jazz and urban funk at the Jazzy D Dance Studio.

Speaking about his time at the dance studio, the contestant said:

"Jazzy D and Roger Rocka, they have truly helped me just build to be who I am today. Jazzy D and they hard hitting and then Roger Rocka’s with their training with just how to be on stage and how to carry yourself, I just feel blessed to have a background and I’m glad I started so young, so early."

His former instructors stated that they weren’t surprised when they found out that Isaac made it to the singing competition. The owner of the dance studio, Debbie Marchini, stated that he had more than just the dancing, he had the acting ability, the singing ability. She added that he had the “full package.”

Other contestants set to appear in Sunday’s episode of American Idol season 21 include:

Sierra Harris - Newburyport, Massachusetts

Sarah Michele Maccar - Carrollton, Georgia

Phil Kane - Pawshuka, Oklahoma

Oliver Steele - Michigan

Mikenley Brown - New Castle, Indiana

Keya Stewart - Los Angeles, California

Carolina Baran - Algonquin, Illinois

Jayna Brown - Maryland

Fire Wilmore - Lawton, Oklahoma

Elise Kristine - Issaquah, Washington

Cameron Osterloh - Ocala, Florida

Brooklyn Stafford - Brooklyn, New York

This is the last round of auditions before the selected contestants make their way to Hollywood to compete in the upcoming rounds of the singing competition. Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch American Idol season 21 episode 6.

Poll : 0 votes