Where is Ivana Trump buried? Inside the NYC funeral as Trump family unites to mourn loss 

Ivana Trump was put to rest on Wednesday at the bucolic Trump National Golf Club cemetery in Bedminster, New Jersey. According to the New York Post, the former businesswoman was laid in a rose gold casket and buried "not too far from the main clubhouse."

A source in attendance told the publication that the funeral was "beautiful" and took place in a "private grassy area," which had a "very discreet piece of granite" engraved with Ivana's name.

Before the burial, the Trump family headed to the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan for an invitation-only mass service to celebrate the former first lady's "glamorous" life.

Speaking about the funeral, columnist and Ivana's longtime friend R. Couri Hay told People:

“The room was filled with joy and drenched with tears... Ivana would want a big, glamorous celebration of her life. Today she's right where she belongs. In the spotlight and in heaven.”

Nearly 100 individuals, including the entire Trump family, gathered inside the Gothic-style church. The building was reportedly decorated with candles and red roses and had two large gold-framed images of the late skier at the front.

A mound of roses was also placed on the altar surrounded by 73 burning candles, each representing a year of Ivana Trump's life.

The late businesswoman passed away on July 14, 2022, due to "blunt force injuries" after falling down the stairs of her Manhattan residence.

Who attended Ivana Trump's NYC funeral service?

Ivana Trump's immediate and extended family members attended her funeral service on Wednesday (Image via Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Ivana Trump's private funeral service was dubbed the "Celebration of Life" and attended by her immediate and extended family and close friends. Donald Trump was sitting in the first row with his current wife, Melania, and their son Barron.

The former president and his wife led the procession as the crowd walked out of the church but did not speak during the service. Donald and Ivana Trump's three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, were also present at the service.

All of Ivana's three children mourned the loss of their mother. Eric reportedly referred to his mother as the "force of nature" during his speech:

“She had brains; she had beauty. She was the embodiment of the American dream… She was a force of nature. She could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway. She ruled the three of us [kids] with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.”

He also mentioned that his mother remained "youthful" until the very end despite her health issues and shared that his children were only allowed to call her "Ivanma":

“Don’t ever call her grandma... that just wasn’t her thing. The night before she passed, she told me she was going to live to 120 years old.”

Eric's wife, Lara Trump, also attended the service and addressed the mourners, while his daughter Kai Trump delivered an emotional speech remembering her grandmother.

As per the New York Post, the latter broke down in tears while saying she would never get the chance to travel to the Czech Republic with Ivana again.

Another emotional speech was delivered by Ivanka Trump, who was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner. The former shared fond memories of her mother and said that she "hated funerals" and only wanted to "celebrate life":

“Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me. She was a trail blazer by men and women alike.”

She further spoke about the influence Ivana Trump had on her children's lives while holding back her tears:

“My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

Donald Trump Jr. remembered his mother as "fearless and independent" and lauded her for "escaping the iron curtain" of the-then Czech Republic. He also mentioned Ivana "shattered so many norms" as she took over both the glamor and corporate world.

In addition to Ivana's immediate family, Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples' daughter Tiffany Trump also attended the funeral service. Also in attendance were the former's close friends, designer Dennis Basso and columnist R. Couri Hay, among others.

As the Trump family reached the burial grounds, the 45th U.S. president reportedly referred to Ivana Trump as an "incredible woman" and told the crowd that she was a "strong woman" who "commanded a room."

The Trump family also requested funeral service attendees to donate to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue charity for animal welfare instead of buying flowers.

