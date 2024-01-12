Where does Jason Momoa live now? Actor reveals he “doesn’t even have a home” after divorce with Lisa Bonet 

The American actor, Jason Momoa, has revealed that he has been living on the road following his divorce from Lisa Bonet. He added that the reason was the inspiration for his new Max docuseries, On the Roam.

On January 10, 2024, the 44-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview with Kevin Frazier. He admitted:

"Bro, I don't even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it."

While On the Roam premieres January 18 on Max, Jason is headed to New Zealand to film the live-action film based on the popular video game Minecraft, as per Page Six. Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa on Monday, January 8, 2024, 18 years after the two actors became a couple, as per People.

Jason Momoa says, 'I live on the road' following his divorce from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. In 1999, he made his acting debut as Jason Loane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii. The actor has recently opened up about not having a home and embracing the nomad lifestyle following his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, about his new project, On The Roam. It is a series that shows the actor traveling across the country, speaking to a wide variety of individuals about their passions.

The docuseries will show Jason Momoa visiting craftsmen making art on century-old bikes, choppers, instruments, and so much more. These collectibles are then being auctioned off, as per Fox News. The Aquaman actor said in the exclusive that the fans were always excited and bewildered when they spotted him in small towns. He added:

“I’m always in these weird places. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?' I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it."

He is currently headed to New Zealand to film Minecraft, which is set to release on April 4, 2025, as per Metro.

Jason Momoa's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce on Monday, January 8. A day later, court documents filed in the Superior Court of California confirmed the dissolution of the former couple’s marriage, as per People.

Bonet cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed their date of separation as October 7, 2020. The date was around one and a half years before the couple had made the news of their separation two years ago. They shared a statement in 2022, saying:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Jason Momia and Lisa added that they were sharing the update "not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," as per People. The couple concluded:

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they said, adding, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

As per Page Six, Jason Momoa and Lisa had reached an agreement about their marital rights and shared property. They have two children together: daughter Lola Iolani and son Nakoa-Wolf.