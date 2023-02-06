Kevin James Loibl, 27, was identified as the gunman who shot former The Voice singer Christina Grimmie during a meet-and-greet in Orlando. He shot the singer at The Plaza Live in Orlando after her opening performance for the band, Before You Exit.

According to reports, Loibl, who was "obsessed" with Grimmie, fatally shot himself moments after he shot the 22-year-old in June 2016. He was armed with two handguns, a hunting knife, and two fully loaded magazines at the time.

An upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID will revisit the tragic death of rising star Christina Grimmie. The all-new episode, titled Behind the Screen, airs on the channel this Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"Singer Christina Grimmie went from internet sensation to international superstar with her performance on 'The Voice'; among her legions of fans was someone whose obsession would bring her dreams to a tragic end."

Former The Voice singer Christina Grimmie's shooter Kevin James Loibl shot himself to death

Authorities identified Kevin James Loibl, a 27-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, as the shooter who fatally shot former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie before shooting himself to death.

The shooting took place at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016, at around 10.30 pm ET. After opening for the band Before You Exit, the 22-year-old singer engaged in a meet-and-greet with fans and was signing autographs when she was shot. This was around 30 minutes after the performance had concluded.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina stated in a press conference that the shooter didn't seem to know Grimmie personally.

He said:

"The suspect [Loibl] traveled to Orlando apparently to commit this crime and then had plans to travel back to where he came from."

According to reports, Loibl was armed with two handguns, two loaded magazines, and a sizable hunting knife when he shot Grimmie. Her brother, Marcus Grimmie, who tackled Loibl, was later praised by authorities.

Officers also found the shooter's driver's license in his pocket during the investigation. He also had a ticket for Grimmie’s show and a hotel key for a room at the Courtyard by Marriott in Orlando. The front desk manager of the hotel claimed that he had checked in the night before the concert and that he struck him as "strange."

Kevin James Loibl's friends and co-workers knew about his obsession with the singer

Kevin James Loibl's father and brother revealed that he worked part-time, mostly on weekends. They also claimed to have never seen him watch The Voice or with a gun. However, they did mention that he rarely went out and spent a significant amount of time on his computer in his room. On searching his room, police did not find any documents or photos related to Grimmie.

According to Cory Dennington, who claimed to have known Kevin James Loibl for 15 years and considered him to be his "only friend in the world," Loibl developed a fixation on Grimmie and grew overly infatuated and obsessed with her in about a year's time.

Moreover, on one occasion, Loible allegedly even told him that "he watched everything to do with her [Grimmie]." He also believed that the artist was his "soulmate" and that they were destined to be together.

Dennington also stated that Loibl "spent most of his waking hours watching Christina on YouTube and constantly monitoring her social media accounts. Despite following her on social media, Loibl himself did not have a Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account."

Moreover, during the investigation, about five of Loibl’s co-workers informed authorities that they were aware of his obsession with Grimmie, but failed to realize the extent of it.

Loibl, however, shot himself to death moments after the incident and was never brought to justice for his actions.

ID's Death by Fame will share more details about singer Christina Grimmie's tragic death and her shooter, Kevin James Loibl.

