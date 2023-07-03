Where is Kim DePaola now? RHONJ alum chimes in on Luis Ruelas threatening Margaret during season 13 reunion

Since the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) was released, it has only been attracting a lot of attention from fans. It especially grabbed their attention after Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas was accused of hiring someone to gather information on the cast members.

In addition to this, a former cast member Kim DePaola, shared her thoughts on the same on the Behind The Velvet Rope Podcast. She discussed Luis' behavior on the show and what happened during the reunion.

After appearing on the show, RHONJ, for seasons 4 and 5, Kim DePaola left before RHONJ season 6 began. Although there is no confirmation as to the reasons behind her departure from Bravo, she did say a few things during her interview with The Star-Ledger in 2014.

"I think it's going to be a different kind of drama. I've moved on. I'm kind of happy and relieved to be off," the reality star said.

She also noted that RHONJ was a stepping stone for her. However, she hasn't appeared on any reality shows since then and runs her fashion boutique, The Posche Boutique. Kim was also seen commenting on her former cast mates and sharing her thoughts on their lives on multiple occasions.

As mentioned earlier, Kim DePaola recently spoke about Luis Ruelas' situation with Margaret Josephs and what happened at the RHONJ season 13 reunion. She had previously also spoken on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast and discussed Teresa Giudice's husband's behavior and the threats he made.

According to Kim, if one investigated another person and got their personal information, and the other person also does the same, it was acceptable. However, she said that threatening the other person wasn't okay. As she blamed Bravo for not firing Luis because he was Teresa's husband, she said that she wasn't particularly happy with that decision.

Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas accused by RHONJ cast member Margaret of threatening her child

A lot happened in season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and while some feuds were resolved, some relationships ended with many differences. Margaret shared on the second reunion that her son got a threatening call from Teresa's husband. She also supported her accusation with a call receipt that had Luis' number on it.

However, Teresa totally denied the accusation of the threat. To date, there has been no confirmation if Bravo or the show has taken any action about Luis' threat call.

The season finale of the show was released on May 16, 2023, and it showed Luis saying that he had hired someone to investigate Teresa Giudice's cast members.

"Bo Dietl knows s**t about everybody in this room,” he said.

During the show, Luis Ruelas also said that he wasn't gossiping. He claimed that one of the "country's most famous private investigators," Bo Dietl was one of his best friends. Luis said that Bo brought him information about each person in the group.

"There's so much more," he said.

Apart from that, Rachel Fuda also claimed that Luis took information about Jaiden's mother, which Teresa denied. In addition to this, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga was also seen mentioning Luis during the reunion and asked Luis to leave him and everyone else alone.

"Listen, Louie, we have our differences, right? Obviously. You are who you are. You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me. I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Leave everybody alone. Live your f**king lives. That's it," Joe said.

Teresa also clarified that she has no contact with Joe and does not wish to be in touch with him. Fans can watch the entire season 13 of RHONJ on Bravo.

