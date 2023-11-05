Where is Marie "Sunny" Marquis from? Meet the deckhand from Below Deck season 11

Below Deck season 11's first look has been unveiled, sending waves of excitement among the eager fans anticipating its premiere. With viewers poised to embark on another thrilling maritime adventure, the stage is set for a compelling narrative aboard the luxurious St. David yacht against the breathtaking backdrop of the sun-kissed coast of Grenada, Spain.

Captained by Kerry Titheradge, this season presents an enticing fusion of experienced crew members and fresh talents. Among them, Marie "Sunny" Marquis, a spirited deckhand boasting a year and a half of yachting experience, is poised to infuse her love for the outdoors and creative DIY skills into the maritime realm.

Scheduled for release in February 2024, season 11 will introduce a vivacious new personality — Marie "Sunny" Marquis, hailing from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada. As her engaging social media chronicles her globe-trotting adventures, enthusiasts of Below Deck anticipate her impactful presence in the forthcoming season, eager to discover the intricacies that define her role within the crew.

Below Deck season 11's new deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis has a year and a half of yachting experience

Marie "Sunny" Marquis, a talented deckhand from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, has emerged as a vibrant addition to Below Deck season 11. With her profound love for nature and the outdoors, Sunny has swiftly made a mark in the yachting industry, despite her relatively short stint thus far.

With a commendable year and a half of experience in the industry, Marie "Sunny" Marquis has showcased a knack for outdoor activities and do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, rendering her an invaluable asset on the St. David yacht. Her infectious enthusiasm for the high seas is poised to bring a refreshing zeal to the crew dynamics, ensuring an engaging season for viewers.

According to her Bravo bio, Marie "Sunny" Marquis' zest for travel and exploration extends beyond her professional endeavors, emphasizing her commitment to delivering exceptional service while fostering a harmonious relationship with her fellow crewmates.

As viewers gear up for the season premiere, they can expect Sunny to bring her vivacious spirit and dynamic energy to the forefront, promising an engaging narrative and a memorable journey aboard the St. David yacht in Below Deck season 11.

Marie "Sunny" Marquis' Instagram handle, @marie.marq, offers a captivating glimpse into her global escapades, showcasing her unwavering passion for exploration.

From picturesque landscapes in Portofino, Italy, to snapshots of her Canadian roots, Sunny's feed encapsulates the essence of her multifaceted personality, resonating with fans eager to delve deeper into her journey on Below Deck season 11.

Sharing snippets of her thrilling maritime experiences, Marie "Sunny" Marquis' posts reflect the intriguing facets of life at sea, coupled with her appreciation for diverse cultures and cuisines. Her recounting of catching primary charter guests engaging in an amusing rendezvous, adorned with an amusing detail about socks, exemplifies the intriguing yet humorous tales that define life on the luxurious yacht.

As she eagerly awaits the upcoming season's premiere, Sunny's recent updates hint at her current residence in Montreal, where she continues to curate enticing glimpses of her life both on and off the St. David yacht. With a humble yet growing Instagram following, fans eagerly anticipate further insights into her role and contributions to the highly anticipated Below Deck season 11.

As Below Deck season 11's highly anticipated premiere approaches, viewers are set to embark on an exhilarating maritime journey along the sun-kissed coast of Grenada, Spain. Amidst the captivating backdrop of the luxurious St. David yacht, the enigmatic Marie "Sunny" Marquis emerges as a captivating addition, infusing the seasoned crew with her vibrant energy.

With an infectious passion for the outdoors and a zest for exploration, Marie "Sunny" Marquis' dynamic character is poised to add an engaging dimension to the unfolding narrative of Below Deck season 11.

As fans eagerly anticipate the debut on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo, with subsequent episodes available to stream on Peacock the following day, the stage is set for an enthralling journey rivaling the stunning Spanish backdrop. Join the captivating tale of Sunny's exploits and the compelling dynamics aboard the St. David in the forthcoming season.