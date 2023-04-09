Where does Micah stand with Irina? Love is Blind season 4 star gives update on their friendship

Love is Blind star Micah Lussier is opening up about her friendship with Irina Solomonova, who was seen flirting with Micah’s fiancé Paul in front of the camera.

Irina’s engagement with Zack broke just days after the proposal as the couple was unable to connect on a deeper level. She found a 5-minute conversation with Paul more interesting than spending so many days with her own partner.

While Paul has made it clear that he does not like Irina, Micah was “unsure” if she should continue being friends with her. She added:

"In the moment, everything is so heightened. I felt so betrayed by my friend. So, I took a step back."

Eventually, the 27-year-old Marketing Manager was able to move on and forgive her. She explained that Irina had “always tried to be a good friend” besides those moments, and that she had a big heart “that's not being seen.” Lussier also said:

"What the future has in store for our friendship? I don't know. But it is hard seeing her go through this, too."

On the morning that the couple were going to leave Mexico, Irina confessed to Micah that she had talked on camera about her feelings for Paul. Micah was unsure if that was to warn her or share that she was interested in her partner. She said:

"I'm not sure. It all happened really fast. But I think it was an attempt to be honest."

Getting emotional, Micah acknowledged that watching herself on TV made her realize that she needs to be careful about who she surrounds herself with. She agreed that she needed to work on herself.

It is unknown if Micah Lussier will marry Paul in the final episode of Love is Blind, which will be released by Netflix on Friday, April 14.

Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova apologized for their behavior on the Love is Blind sets

Micah gave a short apology letter in her Instagram story (Image via micah.lussier/ Instagram)

Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova became close friends in the pods and were often caught laughing at the other ladies' romantic lives. They caused their respective partners to break-up with other romantic interests by lying to them.

Irina and Micah also snooped around Amber, who was crying after Paul broke up with her to be with the latter. Irina told Zack that Bliss was creating a hostile environment in the pods for her when it was the other way around. The ladies apologized to fans after the show aired.

In an Instagram statement, Micah said that she showed “emotional immaturity” on the show and would grow from it.” She apologized for triggering the viewers with her behavior and stated:

"Seeing that the person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

Getting emotional, Micah acknowledged that watching herself on TV made her realize that she needs to be careful about who she surrounds herself with and agreed that she needed to work on herself.

It is unknown if Micah Lussier will marry Paul in the final episode of Love is Blind, which will be released by Netflix on Friday, April 14.

Irina also admitted in her Instagram video apology that she behaved in an “immature and naïve” way and mistreated others who did not deserve it. While the 26-year-old businesswoman wanted to “add value” to Love is Blind, the experience put her in front of a mirror. She also revealed that she went through "something emotional" during her time on the show.

The first 11 episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes