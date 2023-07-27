Starring action giants John Cena and Jackie Chan, Hidden Strike is scheduled to make a Netflix debut this Friday, July 28, 2023. Directed by Scott Waugh, best known for his works such as Need for Speed and Act of Valor, the action-comedy centres around two former Special Forces soldiers, tasked with transporting civilians along the infamous Highway of Death in Baghdad to safety.

Hidden Strike wrapped up shooting and production nearly five years ago in 2018. The idea was to film on location in China to maintain the movie's authenticity. It was shot in and around several locations in the country, including Ningxia, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Beijing.

In the film, Cena and Chan star in the lead roles as Chris Van Horne and Luo Feng. Other cast members include Pilou Asbæk as Owen Paddock, Zhenwei Wang as Xiao Wei, and Rachael Holoway as Raider, among other notable actors.

John Cena and Jackie Chan-starrer Hidden Strike was shot across multiple locations in China

The John Cena and Jackie Chan-led Hidden Strike has been surrounded by a fair share of controversy which caused a delay in its premiere and a change in the former names S.N.A.F.U/Project X/Project X-Traction. Scott Waugh's action-drama was entirely shot in different regions of China. The film was mainly shot in Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, and Beijing.

1) Yinchuan, Ningxia

The Cinemaholic reported that multiple important sequences were shot inYinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and the permanent site for the Chinese Arab Expo.

Scenes from the region can be witnessed throughout the film, featuring popular sites including the Sand-lake, the Western Xia tombs, the China Western Film Studios, Taizi Great Mosque, and Yinchuan Drum Tower.

2) Inner Mongolia

The media outlet also reported that many crucial scenes were set in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where the Hidden Strike's production team reportedly set up camp in the Alxa Desert in the eastern part of the Yinshan Mountains.

Most of the desert scenes were shot here, given that this particular desert is an essential geo-heritage site, of considerable scientific importance, and has substantial value in geo-tourism and geo-education.

3) Beijing, the capital of China

Several reports state that the filming unit of Waugh's movie also travelled to Beijing, the People's Republic of China, and filmed in a number of neighborhoods and streets across the city. The China Film Group Studios was reportedly the primary filming location, where a majority of the action sequences were shot.

The Cinemaholic also revealed that a few buildings and attractions, including Tiananmen, the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, and the Great Hall of the People, can be spotted in the backdrop.

According to ReadySteadyCut, while filming in the Northern regions of China, the team faced heavy torrential rain storms which caused multiple challenges and mudslides, making it impossible to shoot for a long time.

Plot, cast, and other details about Hidden Strike

The film follows two former Special Forces soldiers John Cena's Chris Van Horne and Jackie Chan's Luo Feng. The veterans are tasked with escorting a ground of workers from a Chinese-owner oil refinery across Baghdad's Highway of Death to safety in the Green Zone. However, they discover that Asbæk's Owen Paddock is about to pull off the biggest oil heist in history and attempt to stop him.

The official synopsis, as per XYZ Films, states:

"Two ex-special forces soldiers must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad’s Highway of Death to the safety of the Green Zone."

Speaking about the film, Rush Hour actor Jackie Chan previously commented on the plot while talking with Hollywood Reporter:

"In the film, both characters start off as quite normal guys, both retired military and not superheroes. At first, I think we’re opponents — I think he’s the bad guy and he thinks I’m the bad guy. But then we realize that we’re on the same side and go after the real enemy."

Director Scott Waugh also promised a richer and more emotional experience than just action and comedy by mentioning that both the lead characters have their own emotional backstories, which will be highlighted throughout the movie to touch the viewers' emotions.

Here is the full cast list of Hidden Strike ahead of its Netflix premiere:

John Cena as Chris Van Horne

Jackie Chan as Luo Feng

Pilou Asbæk as Owen Paddock

Zhenwei Wang as Xiao Wei

Rachael Holoway as Raider

Amadeus Serafini as Henry Van Horne

Jun Gong as Haiming

Nadine Leon Gobet as Officer Rodriguez

Michael Koltes as Hayden

Tim Man as Knox

Rima Zeidan

Max Huang

Minghao Hou

Chunrui Ma

Li Ma

Tazito Garcia

Hidden Strike premieres on Netflix this Friday, July 28, 2023.