Where was Netflix's The Gray Man shot? Filming locations explored

Anthony and Joe Russo's directorial The Gray Man is reportedly Netflix's biggest budget original film, with a budget of $250 million. Justifying the enormous accounts are the film's top-notch ensemble cast and splendid filming locations as the globe-trotting plot took actors to different countries for different scenes.

It was released theatrically on July 15, 2022, and is set to debut on Netflix on July 22, 2022. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Mark Greaney's novel of the same name and follows Court Gentry, a CIA operative-turned-fugitive being hunted across the world by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, playing Court Gentry and Lloyd Hansen, respectively, lead the cast, which also includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Dhanush, along with Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

Production for the film was delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also eventually enabled the filmmakers to utilize otherwise crowded areas for filming later in 2020. Take a look at the picturesque and grand locations that form the backdrop of all the explosive, high-octane action that's about to hit your screens.

The Gray Man was primarily shot in California, USA

It's no surprise that a lot of action and special effects in films that are as explosive as The Gray Man take place in studios. It would be catastrophic if the filmmakers actually destroyed cityscapes and automobiles on the scale shown in the films. The Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starrer was primarily filmed in a Los Angeles studio.

While there is little clarity on where exactly some of the scenes in California were shot, Long Beach is a handy coastal location for many Hollywood action thrillers and dramas. Michael Mann's Heat and Jon Favreau's Iron Man were also among the films that were shot in a similar spot in California.

After it was initially halted due to COVID-19, the production for the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial resumed in Long Beach, California in December 2020.

The tramways and city centers featured in The Gray Man are from Prague and the Czech Republic

Prague's city center and Průhonice, Smíchov, Žižkov, Holešovice, and Karlín are among the exotic European locations featured in the film. Outside of Prague, filming also took place in Milovice and Labem in the Czech Republic.

Some of these filming locations are prime tourist attractions and are usually packed with people. However, the pandemic enabled the filmmakers to utilize these stunning locales for filming as travel was restricted for the general public.

The trailer for The Gray Man shows about 15 seconds of Ryan Gosling riding on a high-speed tram barreling through the city center. For this, a custom-made prop was used instead of an operational Prague tram.

It made its way down Dukelských hrdinů in Prague 7, crossed the Vltava river and reached Prague 1 over the Čech Bridge, before ending up in flames outside Prague’s Municipal House at Náměstí Republiky.

The filmmakers also took care to avoid any damage to the historical city. They did not use much CGI, but they did build an entire city square in the middle of the town to keep it real and destroy the space as per the action demands of the film.

Château de Chantilly also makes an appearance in The Gray Man

Located 30 miles north of Paris, the astonishing piece of historical architecture and tourist attraction is well-known for its art gallery that showcases some of the finest paintings in the world.

The location has hosted several action movies including A View to a Kill (1985) in which it acted as the enemy territory belonging to Max Zorin, the villain opposite Roger Moore's James Bond. Now, the location's immaculate surroundings and stunning architecture have added to The Gray Man's grandeur.

Don't forget to watch The Gray Man on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

