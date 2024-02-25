Where was The Holdovers filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Holdovers premiered in the US on October 27, 2023. Ever since its release, the movie has been garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics. A testament to the same is the number of nominations the movie has received across award ceremonies, some of which it has also won.

IMDb describes the movie's plot in this way:

"A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a grieving cook and a troubled student who has no place to go."

Besides the movie and the actors, the other thing that has been generating interest among the masses is its shooting locations. This is because the locations used in the movie are far too familiar to miss. The movie was entirely shot in Massachusetts, with parts of the US state digitally altered to make it look like the 1970s. This was done to do justice to its setting which is New England, about five decades ago.

Which were the shooting locations for The Holdovers?

As mentioned already, The Holdovers, written by David Hemingson and directed by Alexander Payne, was entirely shot in Massachusetts, US. Since the movie is set in the 1970s, the makers made sure to make the place look exactly like it would have looked during that time. Those who watched the movie were surprised to find some very recognizable places being depicted on screen.

The movie shooting was spread across the state of Massachusetts. Filming for the fictional Barton Academy, which is where most of the events in the movie take place, was at the famous Fairhaven High School. The school, which was built in 1905, inarguably provides a good setting for the movie.

Besides this other shooting locations for the movie include Fairhaven town, Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Groton School, Groton, St. Mark's School, Southborough, Northfield Mount Hermon School, Worcester County and Somerville and Orpheum theaters. Details about the locations are mentioned below:

1) Fairhaven High School

Most of the excerpts from The Holdovers were shot at Fairhaven High School. Its main building is nicknamed 'The Castle on the Hill'. This public high school was built as early as 1905 and opened in 1906.

2) Fairhaven

It is quite natural that some parts of the movie are set in Fairhaven, the area where the actual school used for the movie is located. Fairhaven is a town located on the South Coast of Massachusetts.

3) Deerfield Academy

Parts of The Holdovers were shot at Deerfield Academy. The school, which provided an apt setting for the events of the movie, was established in 1797. Since then, it has only gone through a few renovations, making it ideal for the movie's time period setting.

4) Deerfield

Parts of the movie have also been shot in Deerfield. Deerfield is a small town in Franklin County, Massachusetts, US. It has a minuscule population of over five thousand people.

5) Groton School

Scenes from The Holdovers were also shot at the Groton School located in Groton, Massachusetts, US. It was established in 1884 and was the most selective boarding school in the US in 2016.

6) Groton

Given that scenes from the movie were shot at Groton School, it is natural to have scenes around Groton. Groton is a moderately populated town in northwestern Middlesex County, Massachusetts, US.

7) Gill

Gill is a very small town in Franklin County, Massachusetts, US. It has an estimated population of a little over a thousand. Parts of the town appear in The Holdovers.

8) St. Mark's School

St. Mark's School is a coeducational private high school-cum-boarding situated in Southborough, Massachusetts, US. The chapel and building exteriors were the parts used for filming.

9) Southborough

Filming at St. Mark's School led to the filmmakers filming in Southborough town as well. It is located in Worcester County, Massachusetts, US.

10) Worcester City Hall and Common

Parts of The Holdovers were shot in Worcester City Hall and Common, but more specifically in the town common. The historic place is located at 455 Main Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, US.

11) Northfield Mount Hermon School

Scenes of The Holdovers were also shot at Northfield Mount Hermon School. It is a coeducational boarding-cum-private school in Gill, Massachusetts, US.

12) Somerville Theatre

Parts of the movie were filmed at Somerville Theatre, which was established back in 1914. The movie theatre-cum-concert hall is situated in Somerville, Massachusetts, US.

Was The Holdovers able to live up to its hype?

Ever since The Holdovers premiered in the US, the movie has been generating quite the buzz. As of now, the film has been nominated in five categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The announcement for the same was made on January 25, 2024. Needless to say, those who have watched the movie are awaiting the telecast of the annual gala to find out the results.

The movie and its cast and crew are nominated in some of the most important categories of the evening. The Holdovers is nominated for Best Picture for Mark Johnson, Best Original Screenplay for David Hemingson, and Best Film Editing for Kevin Tent. Besides this, Paul Giamatti is nominated in the Best Actor category while Da'Vine Joy Randolph is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The Holdovers is currently available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, availability is limited to select regions.