Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 13? Streaming platforms explored

Since its debut on TLC back in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has received immense success. The show's plot revolves around six engaged couples, each one of their foreign fiancés traveling to the US on a K-1 visa.

Within 90 days, they have to decide whether they want to marry each other after living together with their American partner for this trial period. The couples face hurdles in their relationship, adjusting to a new environment while facing language barriers.

Due to the show's commercial success, more than 20 spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are now part of the TLC 90 Day Universe.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 13 on Max and Prime Video

90 Day Fiancé season 10 gives us insights into the lives of seven couples who are navigating family disagreements, cultural shocks, long distances, and complex relationships coming from different backgrounds.

The seven couples on season 10 are:

Jasmine and Gino Sophie and Robert Manuel and Ashley Nick and Devin Justin and Nikki Anali and Clayton Citra and Sam

The episode 13 synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 reads:

"Rob is livid after getting lectured by Sophie's mom; Jasmine's bomb-drop leaves Gino questioning their future together; Ashley and Manuel's s*xual chemistry is taking its toll on her; Clayton cannot take Anali hiding their relationship anymore."

This episode further gives viewers a better understanding of Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's relationship.

During an online livestream, fans on a Reddit thread expressed their views, evaluating each couple's relationship dynamic. User u/sardonicwit said:

"I feel like this show is changing my standards. I expect a guy to change religions and propose to me at least three times. With different rings. One proposal better involve a llama."

Sam and Citra (Image via Instagram/@90daythemelanatedway)

90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 13 is available to stream on Max. Formerly known as HBO Max, Max is providing a free trial to its users, all viewers can avail this opportunity by signing up on their streaming platform. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the Max website Click on sign up Choose a plan according to your budget Enter your personal information and password Click on create account

Max plans include Max with Ads, Max Ad-free, and Max Ultimate ad-free. You can choose a monthly plan accordingly each plan has unique features providing full HD resolution, hassle-free downloads, and streaming on multiple devices with an option to watch your favorite TV shows or movies offline.

Justin and Nikki (Image via Instagram/@nikkiexotika/justinmoldova)

You can also stream season 10 episode 13 on Discovery + and Prime Video. To watch clips of your favorite moments from a specific episode, visit TLC's website.

The synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 is as follows:

“Getting through customs is just the beginning. With just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, follow international couples as they attempt to overcome cultural barriers and family drama while in search of true love that knows no borders.”

Who are the couples on season 10?

Apart from Gino Palazzalo and Jasmine Pineda from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, new cast members of season 10 are introduced. Jasmine and Gino, however, do stay in the limelight throughout the show after Jasmine moves to the US from Panama, as her visa gets approved.

Stream 90 Day Fiancé season 10 now and stay updated with what's happening in your favorite reality TV stars' lives.