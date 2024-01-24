Where to watch Ferrari? All streaming options explored

Ferrari, the biographical sports movie, completed its 29-day theatrical run before landing on digital platforms.

Written by Troy Martin and directed by Michael Mann, the movie is adapted from journalist Brock Yates’s book, Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine.

As expected from the title, the movie follows the Italian car manufacturer, Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by Adam Driver. The studded star cast has Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Gabriel Leone and Sarah Gadon.

Grossing more than $36 million worldwide, the movie has been critically appreciated. Initially slated for a release on Showtime Network, the movie was theatrically released after Neon won the bidding tussle with A24.

Neon cancelled the direct-to-streaming release opting for the larger screen. Following its initial run in the theatres, Ferrari arrived on digital platforms on January 23, 2024.

Ferrari: Digital release and other options to watch the movie

On Tuesday, January 23, the biographical film was released digitally on various platforms such as Apple TV+, Vudu, Amazon Prime and Google.

However, it's a premium video-on-demand that the viewers must buy or rent to watch. After renting, the movie will be available for watching for 48 hours on the platform.

The movie is also slated to be on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 12, 2024. The DVD and Blu-Ray versions will also contain interviews with the cast and crew besides the behind-the-scene extra footage.

There will also be short videos exploring historic races and cars behind the company in titles like The Mille Miglia and Building Perfection.

Will Ferrari be available for streaming?

As of now, there's no confirmation about any streaming option for the biographical film.

However, viewers may hope for the movie to land on Hulu since Neon, the production company holding rights to the movie, signed a deal with Hulu in 2017. Based on that, some of the other Neon shows like Infinity Pool and It Lives Inside landed on Hulu for streaming a few months after their release.

However, Hulu is scheduled to merge with Disney+, which may change the deal with Neon in the near future. However, if the film arrives on Hulu before its merger with Disney, viewers may expect to stream the movie in late March or April of 2024.

What is the plot and cast of the movie?

As mentioned before, Adam Driver plays the lead character of Enzo Ferrari with Penelope Cruz playing his wife, Laura Ferrari. Enzo’s girlfriend, Lina Lardi, is played by Shailene Woodley, while the illegitimate son, Piero Taruffi, is played by Patrick Dempsey.

The plot of the movie revolves around Enzo’s personal life. The movie starts in the year 1957 when Enzo is preparing his team for the grand Mille Miglia open road race.

On the domestic front, Enzo is facing two issues. On one hand, he and his estranged wife Laura are grieving the death of their son, Dino. On the other, Enzo’s mistress, Lina, pressurizes him to grant the family name of Ferrari to their illegitimate son, Piero.

Enzo’s company is facing a financial crisis, and he wants a merger. However, co-owner Laura would only hand over her shares if she gets a cheque of $500,000. Learning about Enzo’s affair and the whereabouts of Lina and Piero, Laura is adamant about the cheque.

Enzo hands it over but asks her to wait, as encashing it would bring the company to bankruptcy.

At the Mille Miglia, Enzo’s newest driver loses control, crashes and dies, killing his navigator and nine spectators, jeopardizing Enzo’s reputation. Although Piero wins the race, the media blames Enzo for the death of his other racer.

To bribe the journalists, Laura encashes her $500,000 million cheque. She hands over her share of the company but requests in return that Piero is not given the Ferrari name as long as she lives. The movie ends with Enzo bringing Piero to Dino’s grave.

The car manufacturer Enzo’s biography, Ferrari, was released on the big screen on December 25, 2023.

It had its digital video-on-demand release on January 23, 2024, where viewers can buy or rent the movie on some of the platforms. It will have a DVD release in March. Whether it will be available for streaming is not yet known.

