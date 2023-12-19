6 best Adam Driver movies to watch before the release of Ferrari 

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Ferrari starring Adam Driver, is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25, 2023. Ever since his feature film debut in J. Edgar (2011) directed by Clint Eastwood, Adam Driver has appeared in many notable projects. Fans are hoping that playing the world-renowned motor car driver and entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari will add another feather to his cap.

Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari is based on Brock Yates' biography titled Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine. The upcoming movie set in 1957 will give viewers an insight into the personal and professional life of the founder of Scuderia Ferrari. From his strained relationship with his wife to the imminent threat of bankruptcy, the movie will explore multiple angles.

Similar to the iconic character in Ferrari, Adam Driver has played many memorable roles throughout his career. As fans eagerly await the movie, it serves as a timely reminder to check out some of his older titles that combine intelligent writing with captivating performances.

Marriage Story, Annette, and 4 other Adam Driver movies that will impress even the most discerning cinephiles

1) Hungry Hearts (2014)

Directed by Saverio Costanzo, Hungry Hearts focuses on Mina and Jude, portrayed by Alba Rohrwacher and Adam Driver, respectively. Despite their awkward first encounter, they grow close, and eventually, Mina gets pregnant. However, Mina becomes troubled after witnessing a man shooting a helpless deer. Her obsession with purity and clean eating starts to impact her health and that of her baby.

Emotional and thought-provoking, Hungry Hearts will stay with viewers long after they have watched it. Adam Driver delivers a compelling performance in the movie, masterfully portraying the inner turmoil he feels between trusting his wife's maternal instincts while also safeguarding their child's future.

2) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

In the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Adam Driver portrays the role of the main antagonist, Kylo Ren. The film follows the journey of Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo as they embark on a mission to find Luke Skywalker, as he holds the key to defeat a new threat that could destroy the New Republic.

Directed by J. J. Abrams, the movie was a hit among fans because it offered the perfect balance of familiar characters and fresh faces, making it both nostalgic and exciting. The movie has multiple adrenaline-pumping action-packed scenes along with memorable dialogue and emotional moments.

3) The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018)

There have been plenty of instances when movies in Hollywood get stuck in development hell. Unfortunately for Terry Gilliam, that was exactly the case with this Adam Driver movie, and took him 29 years to make. It tells the tale of a filmmaker named Toby Grummett (Driver) who gets involved in exciting adventures after he returns to the village where he had filmed his student film.

This movie embraces whimsy and humor and is not meant to be taken seriously. Designed as a delightful escape, it is a great option for cinephiles who are looking for a light-hearted that promises laughter and entertainment.

4) Marriage Story (2019)

Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles, Marriage Story delves into the complexities of marital breakdown. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the movie navigates complex family dynamics and emotions that people feel when they go through significant life changes.

The movie showcases the evolving relationship between Driver and Johansson which changes and develops with time. The stellar performances from both the leads keep the characters realistic which adds to the narrative. The movie is emotional and bittersweet, but also has uplifting moments which make it a must-watch.

5) The Last Duel (2021)

Ridley Scott has a knack for telling epic narratives and this movie isn't any different. Set in medieval France, it follows the events that take place after the wife of Jean de Carrouges, acted by Matt Damon, a knight accuses his former friend, Jacques Le Gris, portrayed by Adam Driver, a squire of assault.

Scott splits the movie's narrative into three parts, giving the viewer three different perspectives of the incident. In addition to the stellar performances from the cast, the movie boasts a well-paced story and striking cinematography that adds to the viewing experience.

6) Annette (2021)

Marking his English-language directorial debut, this film by Leos Carax is a romantic musical. Adam Driver dons the role of Henry McHenry, a stand-up comedian who gets married to a talented soprano Ann Desfranoux, portrayed by Marion Cotillard. The story focuses on how their relationship dynamics change after the birth of their first child.

Cinephiles who are looking for a unique experience will not regret watching this movie. It is surprising, magical, and captivating, all at once. Driver and Cotillard do a great job of carrying the narrative and keeping the viewer invested.

While fans wait for Ferrari to release on December 25, 2023, they should binge on these must-watch titles starring Adam Driver that are both enthralling and enjoyable.