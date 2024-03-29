Where to watch House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built? Streaming platforms and more explored

House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built is a web documentary series based on the House of the Dragon series on HBO Max. Comprising interviews with the actors and crew, this series offers a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at every episode of the show, covering key sequences and sets.

House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built is a ten-part documentary series that delves deeply into the production of HOTD season 1. The series, which features more than 100 interviews, offers four and a half hours of exclusive behind-the-scenes content that follows the actors and crew as they travel across four countries for a 10-month production.

The show was premiered by HBO Max on August 21, 2022, with each episode lasting from 20-26 minutes. The documentary series can be streamed on Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu Max.

Names of episodes in House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built

Episode 1 aired on 21st August 2022, the episode was titled 'The Heirs of the Dragon'.

Episode 2 aired on 28th August 2022, episode titled "The Rouge Prince".

Episode 3 aired on September 4, 2022, titled "Second of His Name".

Episode 4 on September 11, 2022, titled "King of the Narrow Sea".

Episode 5 on September 18, 2022, titled "We Light the Way".

Episode 6 aired on September 25, 2022, titled, "The Princess and the Queen".

Episode 7 aired on October 2, 2022, titled "Driftmark".

Episode 8 aired on October 9, 2022, titled "The Lord of the Tides".

Episode 9 aired on October 16, 2022, titled "The Green Council".

Episode 10 aired on October 23, 2022, titled "The Black Queen".

What is the House Of The Dragon series about?

HOTD narrates the tale of the fabled House Targaryen, who governed the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. It is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

The plot of the series builds to the events of George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, by following the Targaryen family from their start as the only remaining dragonlord family to their ultimate demise.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones. Those who have watched the latter will recall Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, and her journey to reclaim the Iron Throne.

The show takes us back nearly 200 years to that era in Westerosi history, to the heyday of House Targaryen's dominance.

The fifth Targaryen king, Viserys I, is featured in the first episode of the series, along with the events that follow when he names his daughter Rhaenyra heir—a title that no woman has ever held.

Exploring the cast of House of the Dragon

The following is a list of key cast members in House of the Dragon

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen

Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhenyra Targaryen

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole

Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria

Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower

Milly Alcock plays Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell plays Aemond Targaryen

Harry Collett plays Prince Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon

Graham McTavish plays Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham plays Lord Larys “The Clubfoot” Strong.

Is House Of the Dragon having a second season?

HBO has released two trailers for the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel's second series trailers feature Team Black and Team Green.

The next season will include a conflict between Alicent and her son Aegon Targaryen (Team Green) and those who support Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne (Team Black).

The official release dates for season 2 have been disclosed by HBO. On June 16, viewers are expected to be able to watch House of Dragons season 2.

The second season of House of Dragons will run shorter than the first. Eight episodes will make up the second season, compared to ten in the first season.

Sportskeeda will notify you of any developments of the upcoming HOTD season 2 episodes, such as their titles, airdates, and any alterations to the schedule.