Where to watch Migration? All streaming options explored

Spoiler Alert: The following content contains plot details and may reveal key elements of the story. If you haven't watched Migration, proceed with caution.

Released on December 22, 2023, Illumination produced an animated adventure comedy called Migration, in which a group of ducks attempt to persuade their overly cautious father to go on an amazing vacation of a lifetime. This newfound experience motivates them to broaden their horizons, embrace new friendships, and achieve beyond their initial expectations.

Kumail Nanjiani portrays Mack, the father content with ensuring his family's safety, as they paddle around their New England pond indefinitely. Elizabeth Banks voices Pam, the sharp-witted mother who is eager to bring excitement and introduce their kids, teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen, to the vast world beyond.

Universal Pictures distributed the movie. With Universal's agreement with Netflix, viewers can watch the movie on Peacock for the initial four months it's on pay-TV.

Migration debuted at the VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, on October 19, 2023. Critics liked it overall, and the movie brought in a hefty $192 million globally.

Migration released in theaters on December 22, 2023

Migration premiered exclusively in theaters starting on December 22, 2023. This theatrical release was the very first chance for people to catch the latest Illumination movie.

Migration streaming platforms explored

Universal hasn't given a definite date for the animated adventure comedy film to hit streaming platforms. However, it's confirmed that the movie will be exclusively on Peacock first, followed by a later availability on Netflix.

As a reference for the movie, which landed on streaming four months after its box office success, we can estimate that this movie might make its debut on Peacock around April 2024. This could be a good timeframe to watch the animated film on the streaming service.

Online release date announced for Migration

The movie's official digital release date was unveiled on its Instagram account, set for Tuesday, January 23. Fans could then access the film on various digital video-on-demand platforms.

While the specific streaming service release date remains undisclosed by Illumination and Universal, following a pattern similar to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Migration may be available digitally around two months after its theater premiere, offering families a chance to enjoy it at home as early as February 2024.

Plot of Migration

In a New England forest, Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani) is always urging his kids, Dax and Gwen, to stay close. His wife, Pam (Elizabeth Banks), doesn't like this. One day, they meet ducks heading to Jamaica. Pam finds it exciting, but Mack isn't interested.

Pam encourages Mack to open up. That night, Mack talks to Uncle Dan (Danny DeVito), who doesn't want to leave the pond. Uncle Dan's words make Mack reconsider, and he decides to join the migrating ducks, but they go north instead of south.

During a rainstorm, they find shelter under a boardwalk and meet a friendly heron couple, Erin and Harry, who save Dax and Gwen from a catfish. The next day, they reach New York City. Uncle Dan gets them in trouble with a pigeon gang, but Pam's assertiveness impresses Chump (Awkwafina), and they become friends. Chump guides them to Delroy, a Jamaican macaw caged in a restaurant. Mack and Pam sneak in, dodge humans, and release Delroy (Keegan-Michael Key).

While enjoying a paradise of pekins, Dax discovers it's a duck farm. Dax helps them escape but loses his wing feathers. At a resort, Mack scolds Dax for being reckless. The chef, who owns Delroy, finds them with a helicopter, trapping them. Delroy and the pekins revolt, knocking out the chef. The kids rescue Mack and Pam, and Dax fixes his wings with feathers from other birds. Father and son reconcile.

Dax leads them to Jamaica. Delroy reunites with his friends, and the Mallards catch up with the duck family that visited their pond. In spring, as they head home, Mack spots penguins trying to reach the South Pole.

The heartwarming journey of the Mallard family unfolds on the digital release, slated for January 23, offering a chance to experience Migration from the comfort of home. This animated movie is set to stream exclusively on Peacock, potentially followed by a stint on Netflix, adding another dimension to the tale for audiences worldwide.