Disney's FX recently unveiled the premiere of The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla, a special feature dedicated to celebrated musician, producer, and visionary J Dilla.

The upcoming documentary will debut simultaneously on FX and Hulu this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Legacy of J Dilla, described as an "intimate portrait" of Dilla's legacy, work, and influence on hip-hop as one of its greatest beatmakers, has been created with the cooperation and assistance of the late artist's family.

The upcoming documentary, which will also chronicle the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his estate since his demise in 2006, has been produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere. The former previously directed Don’t Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl 'DMX' Simmons, while Dere served as the showrunner for The New York Times Presents.

The Legacy of J Dilla will feature the late artist's interview snippets, along with his peers, family, and admirers

The first 42-second-long trailer for The Legacy of J Dilla debuted earlier on Wednesday on FX Networks, featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and Dilla's mother, Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, as they discussed how the late star transformed "sample grabbing" into an art form and how he managed to keep his sickness a secret.

The Legacy of J Dilla will offer special access to the famed producer's family, while also charting his ascent to prominence, death in 2006, and the subsequent fight for control over his legacy.

The documentary will include interviews with Dilla's peers, fans, and family members, including rapper Frank Nitt, jazz musician Robert Glasper, and Ma Dukes. It will aim to capture his spirit and the power of the soul-infused beats he created for artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Common, and others. Throughout, the last artist's voice may be heard in interview snippets.

J Dilla grew up in a musically-inclined household and started producing during his formative years

Born as James Dewitt Yancey, Dilla was raised in Detroit in a musically-inclined household. Every Friday, his father would accompany a young Dilla to the record store since he played in music groups that had rehearsals at the family's house.

In The Legacy of J Dilla, Ma Dukes says:

"The record shop was James’s favorite place. His dad got off work and would take him there as a treat."

The legendary producer was raised around jazz and gospel music, but hip-hop predominated the genres of music he and his fellow musicians created. He worked diligently on his skills throughout his formative years, crafting beats and developing distinctive sounds using samples from vintage songs. He would go on to become one of hip-hop's most important producers.

Dilla, who was 32 years old when he passed away in 2006 following a battle with a rare blood disease, produced music for a variety of artists, including Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, A Tribe Called Quest, and Common. In the documentary, hip-hop producer DJ Jazzy Jeff notes how the late artist:

"Used everything at his disposal, and he did it better than all of us."

He developed into an imaginative music producer, rapper, and artist who irrefutably changed the face of hip-hop. More people have acknowledged his influence since his demise than they did when he was alive, although widespread acceptance is still distant.

Dilla's mother Ma Dukes further says:

"I will stay in there and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy."

The Legacy of J Dilla premieres on FX and Hulu on Friday, April 7, at 10:00 pm ET.

