Which acts advanced to AGT: All-Stars Top 11? Fans unimpressed with superfans' Top 3 vote

America's Got Talent (AGT)'s spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode saw the next set of 10 former contestants from different Got Talent franchises all over the world compete against each other to advance to the finale and stand a chance to win the coveted title and take home the grand cash prize of $1 million.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer for comedian Mike E. Winfield to advance him to the finale. Meanwhile, the superfans collectively voted for saxophonist Avery Dixon and sent him to the Top 11. The other two acts that claimed the Top 3 after the superfans' vote were - mentalist Peter Antoniou and Dominican singer Karen Montero.

Fans, however, were left disappointed with the superfans' Top 3 vote as they felt other acts should have been chosen. While most were satisfied with Avery making it to the finals, they were still rooting for others to be chosen. One tweeted:

GOODEN 🇯🇲 @trishellerrrr Who the hell are even the super fans and why are their selections so awful? #AGTAllStars Who the hell are even the super fans and why are their selections so awful?#AGTAllStars

Fans disappointed with the superfans' Top 3 vote on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars featured many talented contestants making it to the stage and delivering impeccable performances. While it was an extremely difficult decision, Avery and Mike steered forward and made the Top 11 to compete in the finale.

While Peter and Karen missed out by an inch after making the superfans' Top 3, many other talented acts couldn't come close.

Fans were left unimpressed with the superfans' vote. Some even blamed the format for not allowing many talented contestants a fair chance.

Bryan Andrew Hugh @TruthBringinBry This #AGTAllStars FORMAT is dumb as Hell can’t be cutting out 8 people each show. This #AGTAllStars FORMAT is dumb as Hell can’t be cutting out 8 people each show.

Brooke @CrazyBoothSocks "I don't know how the super fans are choosing." Blindly #AGTallstars "I don't know how the super fans are choosing." Blindly #AGTallstars

Allison @Alis_DM This all stars is literally just a rehash of AGT. Why even bother to have international acts on this thing if only American super fans can vote them through??….. #AGTAllStars This all stars is literally just a rehash of AGT. Why even bother to have international acts on this thing if only American super fans can vote them through??….. #AGTAllStars

Cyndee Rodriguez @cynrod58 #AGTAllStars @AGT Once again the super fans got it wrong. The magician and the mind reader were more entertaining. The sax player is good, but I wouldn’t go to a show to watch him. The #AGTAllStars @AGT Once again the super fans got it wrong. The magician and the mind reader were more entertaining. The sax player is good, but I wouldn’t go to a show to watch him. The

Glenn Taglieri @tagsyankees Once again the AGT super fans are clueless top 3 only one should have been there and at least they got the top one right #AGT #AGT allstars Once again the AGT super fans are clueless top 3 only one should have been there and at least they got the top one right #AGT #AGTallstars

Which acts performed on this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars?

This week's episode of AGT: All-Stars saw many talented contestants, including former winners and finalists, putting their best foot forward to try to impress the judges as well as viewers and superfans to stand a chance of competing in the finale and potentially winning the season.

Season 17 finalist Avery Dixon was the first contestant to compete this week. His exceptional saxophone skills got the judges and audience grooving to what he called the "Avery Dixon experience."

However, it wasn't the same for mentalist Peter Antoniou, who despite impressing Howie and Heidi, failed to impress Simon and received an X buzzer from the judge, just like his debut on season 15.

Viviana Rossi, who competed on season 17 of AGT, wasn't able to make it during her debut as her injuries didn't allow her to perform. This time, the AGT: All-Stars contestant mesmerized the judges with her performance. Comedic group Dustin Dojo won their first Golden Buzzer in the history of the franchise, although their comedic karate failed to impress the audience.

Mike E. Winfield was determined to win this time as he failed to make the cut in the previous installment of the reality talent competition. His comic timing and his charming personality resonated with the judges and the audience. Simon commended him for "wanting to win" and pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending the comedian straight into the Top 11.

Britain's Got Talent magician Keiichi Iwasaki stunned everyone with his magic skills and fun personality. Dance Town Family delivered an impressive performance on AGT: All-Stars as compared to their debut performance during the pandemic when they had to perform virtually. Their dance routine received a standing ovation from the audience.

Dominicana’s Got Talent season 2 winner Karen Montero stunned the judges and the audience with her singing skills and was applauded for her vocal range. Captain Ruin returned with a dangerous knife-throwing act, but it wasn't dangerous enough and as per Simon, failed to deliver.

Another danger act, Bir Khalsa, received the complete opposite reaction as the AGT: All-Stars judges were on the edge of their seats, stunned and jaw-dropped at the level of danger the group exhibited. The judges called the act the "craziest thing" that they'd ever seen.

AGT: All-Stars has seen a lot of talented acts so far. As the season progresses, more former contestants will make their way to the stage with breathtaking performances. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

