"Show loses so much credibility": Fans disappointed with the "superfans" voting results on AGT: All-Stars premiere

America's Got Talent (AGT) officially debuted its spin-off series AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The premiere episode saw the first 10 former contestants deliver impressive performances in hopes to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as a live audience and viewers back home. The series will see 60 contestants overall, including former winners, finalists and others who have become fan favorites over time.

Every week on AGT: All-Stars, only two acts can go to the final round out of the 10 competing. With such high stakes, the competition is stiffer than ever before. On tonight's episode of the spin-off, two acts, Light Balance Kids and the Bello Sisters, advanced to the final round, leaving many other contestants out of the competition.

While Light Balance Kids were selected by Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, superfans collectively voted for the Bello Sisters to move forward. Viewers were disappointed with the result as it left some of their fan favorites, including ventriloquist Terry Fator and aerialist Alan Silva, out of the game. They took to social media to express their disappointment. One tweeted:

Fans express their disappoitment with AGT: All-Stars superfans

This week's episode saw the first two acts, Light Balance Kids and the Bello Sisters, advance to the final round. While the former were Howie's Golden Buzzer choice, the sister trio's win was chosen by superfans. Viewers back home were disappointed with the results and took to social media to express their opinions.

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



Like okay maybe y'all didn't want a winner to go through but Bello Sisters??? Alan was right there. I'd like a word with these superfans cause wtf.Like okay maybe y'all didn't want a winner to go through but Bello Sisters??? Alan was right there. #AGT #AGT AllStars I'd like a word with these superfans cause wtf.Like okay maybe y'all didn't want a winner to go through but Bello Sisters??? Alan was right there. #AGT #AGTAllStars

Elizabeth Bush @ebush66125_bush Once again you are leaving the results up to those Super Fans. It’s possible to have all of America vote at the same time live, the Voice has been doing it for years. It’s the same sh*t-show🤬🤬 #AGTAllStars Once again you are leaving the results up to those Super Fans. It’s possible to have all of America vote at the same time live, the Voice has been doing it for years. It’s the same sh*t-show🤬🤬#AGTAllStars

Owensk @angelscherub Super Fans so not know what talent is. Terry Fator was robbed!!! #AGTAllStars Super Fans so not know what talent is. Terry Fator was robbed!!!#AGTAllStars

Kristen Danielle 🫒 @StarlitShoal So, I just want to say that the opinion of the #AGTAllStars “Superfans” does not in any way represent mine. That was nonsense. Why do I even waste my time watching? So, I just want to say that the opinion of the #AGTAllStars “Superfans” does not in any way represent mine. That was nonsense. Why do I even waste my time watching?

Toni @tdaa1966 @agt @terryfator was robbed how could the home fans vote for Bello Sisters over Terry. I'm guessing people think they deserve the exposure, but Terry was clearly better #AGTAllStars @agt @terryfator was robbed how could the home fans vote for Bello Sisters over Terry. I'm guessing people think they deserve the exposure, but Terry was clearly better #AGTAllStars

D🦁❤ @DancinLionheart #AGTAllStars @AGT P.S. And I DON'T mean, literally - who they are personally. I mean - who are they, generally speaking and how did they come to be what you all are calling "Super Fans"? And why not just stay w/the original formula = EVERYONE gets to vote? That's SO much better. #AGTAllStars @AGT P.S. And I DON'T mean, literally - who they are personally. I mean - who are they, generally speaking and how did they come to be what you all are calling "Super Fans"? And why not just stay w/the original formula = EVERYONE gets to vote? That's SO much better. https://t.co/NrxrBBKsug

Sharon @sassysdreams @Miss_MelissAnn @terryfator @SimonCowell I am disappointed that actual viewers can't vote. That was the problem last time as well. Most definitely would have been a different outcome. #AGT #AGT AllStars @Miss_MelissAnn @terryfator @SimonCowell I am disappointed that actual viewers can't vote. That was the problem last time as well. Most definitely would have been a different outcome. #AGT #AGTAllStars

Dean @thedeans_list AGT still has the dumbest format ever, last time they brought back over 50 ppl, new group every week, 2 go through & we only see these ppl perform 2 times. Now they bring 50 ppl back, voting already happened & again only going to see the finalists 2 times #AGT #AGT AllStars AGT still has the dumbest format ever, last time they brought back over 50 ppl, new group every week, 2 go through & we only see these ppl perform 2 times. Now they bring 50 ppl back, voting already happened & again only going to see the finalists 2 times #AGT #AGTAllStars https://t.co/OtqkyJ2vQ4

Ferrell Lamothe @Ferrell_Cat @TuckerRossCon It’s more likely that the producers are deciding who goes through than actual voters. What I wish they’d do is make these shows actually like and have actual viewers vote instead of such a wham bam fast voting. #AGTAllStars @TuckerRossCon It’s more likely that the producers are deciding who goes through than actual voters. What I wish they’d do is make these shows actually like and have actual viewers vote instead of such a wham bam fast voting. #AGTAllStars

D🦁❤ @DancinLionheart

No slam to Bello Sisters but no. They're obviously VERY good at what they do but! how much of that sort of thing can one watch? To me, there were far greater, more entertaining talented people in the show tonight. Ah well, whoever these "Super Fans" are: #AGTAllStars Nope. @AGT No slam to Bello Sisters but no. They're obviously VERY good at what they do but! how much of that sort of thing can one watch? To me, there were far greater, more entertaining talented people in the show tonight. Ah well, whoever these "Super Fans" are: #AGTAllStars Nope. @AGT No slam to Bello Sisters but no. They're obviously VERY good at what they do but! how much of that sort of thing can one watch? To me, there were far greater, more entertaining talented people in the show tonight. Ah well, whoever these "Super Fans" are: https://t.co/PBr8gcHSbh

The first two acts make to the finals on AGT: All Stars premiere

On tonight's episode of AGT: All Stars, host Terry welcomed everyone to the spin-off series. He revealed that the first 10 former contestants will compete once again to stand a chance to win the coveted title and be crowned the Got Talent: World Champion. Two acts were to move forward out of the 10 every week, which will be decided by both the judges and the superfans from all over America.

This week, Howie Mandel had the power to press the Golden Buzzer for who he thought should directly advance to the finals. The second contestant to move ahead was to be chosen by superfans who would collectively vote for their favorite out of the 10 acts they witnessed.

The Bello Sisters were the first act to perform on AGT: All-Stars. Their gravity-defying balancing act, with an elevated level of danger, led to the judges and audience giving them a standing ovation. Next up was poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, who delivered his self-written piece on wildlife conservation, leaving the audience stunned to witness such a deeply moving piece from that of a 7 year old.

Simon's first ever Golden Buzzer Caly Bevier returned to the spin-off and performed the first song she ever wrote. She received tremendous applause from the audience and the judges. However, the mentalist Lioz didn't receive the same feedback. Simon pressed his X and Heidi also expressed her disappointment with his act, while Howie mentioned that the act was "silly but funny".

Next on AGT: All-Stars was Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner Jeanick Fournier. She performed a breathtaking version of Lady Gaga’s I’ll Never Love Again, which led the judges to believe that she was indeed worthy of being a former winner.

Light Balance Kids have overcome a lot since their debut in AGT season 14. One of their members confessed that her father was currently fighting for Ukraine's freedom in the war. Their breathtaking performance, visuals and story struck a deep chord with the judges, leading Howie to press his Golden Buzzer.

Only one more act could now go into the final round of AGT: All-Stars. While beatboxers group Berywarm delivered an All-Star performance, popular aerialist Alan Silva took the competition to a whole other level with his audition. Singer Jimmie Herrod wowed the audience with a soulful rendition of Joji’s Glimpse of Us.

The final performance was from AGT season 2 winner, ventriloquist Terry Fator. His performance with his puppets and his rendition of Elton John's Rocket Man left the judges wanting for more. They even expressed their gratitude to the contestant for making his return even after being so popular.

By the end of the AGT: All-Stars episode, Caly Bevier, Terry Fator and Bello Sisters became the top 3 contenders chosen by superfans. The Bellow Sisters advanced to the final round alongside Light Balance Kids.

AGT: All-Stars premiere saw a considerable amount of talent. As the season progresses, more acts will come forward and deliver impressive performances. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which contestants will make it to the top 11 to compete in the finale of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars next Tueaday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

