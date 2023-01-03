"Show loses so much credibility": Fans disappointed with the "superfans" voting results on AGT: All-Stars premiere

America's Got Talent (AGT) officially debuted its spin-off series AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The premiere episode saw the first 10 former contestants deliver impressive performances in hopes to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as a live audience and viewers back home. The series will see 60 contestants overall, including former winners, finalists and others who have become fan favorites over time.
Every week on AGT: All-Stars, only two acts can go to the final round out of the 10 competing. With such high stakes, the competition is stiffer than ever before. On tonight's episode of the spin-off, two acts, Light Balance Kids and the Bello Sisters, advanced to the final round, leaving many other contestants out of the competition.
While Light Balance Kids were selected by Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, superfans collectively voted for the Bello Sisters to move forward. Viewers were disappointed with the result as it left some of their fan favorites, including ventriloquist Terry Fator and aerialist Alan Silva, out of the game. They took to social media to express their disappointment. One tweeted:
Fans express their disappoitment with AGT: All-Stars superfans
This week's episode saw the first two acts, Light Balance Kids and the Bello Sisters, advance to the final round. While the former were Howie's Golden Buzzer choice, the sister trio's win was chosen by superfans.
The first two acts make to the finals on AGT: All Stars premiere
On tonight's episode of AGT: All Stars, host Terry welcomed everyone to the spin-off series. He revealed that the first 10 former contestants will compete once again to stand a chance to win the coveted title and be crowned the Got Talent: World Champion. Two acts were to move forward out of the 10 every week, which will be decided by both the judges and the superfans from all over America.
This week, Howie Mandel had the power to press the Golden Buzzer for who he thought should directly advance to the finals. The second contestant to move ahead was to be chosen by superfans who would collectively vote for their favorite out of the 10 acts they witnessed.
The Bello Sisters were the first act to perform on AGT: All-Stars. Their gravity-defying balancing act, with an elevated level of danger, led to the judges and audience giving them a standing ovation. Next up was poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, who delivered his self-written piece on wildlife conservation, leaving the audience stunned to witness such a deeply moving piece from that of a 7 year old.
Simon's first ever Golden Buzzer Caly Bevier returned to the spin-off and performed the first song she ever wrote. She received tremendous applause from the audience and the judges. However, the mentalist Lioz didn't receive the same feedback. Simon pressed his X and Heidi also expressed her disappointment with his act, while Howie mentioned that the act was "silly but funny".
Next on AGT: All-Stars was Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner Jeanick Fournier. She performed a breathtaking version of Lady Gaga’s I’ll Never Love Again, which led the judges to believe that she was indeed worthy of being a former winner.
Light Balance Kids have overcome a lot since their debut in AGT season 14. One of their members confessed that her father was currently fighting for Ukraine's freedom in the war. Their breathtaking performance, visuals and story struck a deep chord with the judges, leading Howie to press his Golden Buzzer.
Only one more act could now go into the final round of AGT: All-Stars. While beatboxers group Berywarm delivered an All-Star performance, popular aerialist Alan Silva took the competition to a whole other level with his audition. Singer Jimmie Herrod wowed the audience with a soulful rendition of Joji’s Glimpse of Us.
The final performance was from AGT season 2 winner, ventriloquist Terry Fator. His performance with his puppets and his rendition of Elton John's Rocket Man left the judges wanting for more. They even expressed their gratitude to the contestant for making his return even after being so popular.
By the end of the AGT: All-Stars episode, Caly Bevier, Terry Fator and Bello Sisters became the top 3 contenders chosen by superfans. The Bellow Sisters advanced to the final round alongside Light Balance Kids.
AGT: All-Stars premiere saw a considerable amount of talent. As the season progresses, more acts will come forward and deliver impressive performances. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which contestants will make it to the top 11 to compete in the finale of the competition.
Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars next Tueaday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.