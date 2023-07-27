Which Big Brother couples are still together? Details explored

In a show that began in July of 2000, Big Brother has now completed 24 seasons and will premiere its 25th season on August 2, 2023. As with Paul Römer, Douglass Ross, Arnold Shapiro, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan as executive producers, Julie Chen Moonves will host Big Brother season 25.

A CBS press release for season 25 of the show, Big Brother, mentions the following:

"In a special 90-minute episode, Big Brother premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the Big Brother House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons.”

Additionally, it stated the following:

"Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions."

Big Brother season 25 is still a few days away, so here are all the couples that stayed together after the show ended.

Couples from Big Brother who are still together

1) Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

The couple appeared on the 23rd season of the show. Despite completing the show, Derek Xiao, who has also been on season 1 of The Challenge: USA, and Claire Rehfuss are still together. When the couple spoke to US Weekly back in October 2021, Claire Rehfuss shared the following:

“I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other. We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond."

2) Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton

The romance between Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams and Bayleigh Dayton made quite a splash during season 20 of the show, but after 23 days, Swaggy was evicted. Aside from this, the couple also got engaged during the show. Swaggy C mentioned the following when proposing to Dayton:

“I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds, but I do know I want you in it.”

On their youtube channel, back in January 2020, the couple revealed they got married secretly a year earlier.

3) Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

After appearing on season 19 of the show, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson engaged on February 13, 2018. Then, in September 2018, they announced they were expecting a baby and welcomed their daughter on March 17, 2019. On October 14, 2018, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson got married.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have appeared on a number of reality shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

4) Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones formed a close friendship during their time on the 13th season of the show. In January 2013, they announced their marriage after the show. The couple later welcomed a daughter named Tennessee Autumn Briones in 2018, followed by a second daughter named Lux Briones in 2021.

5) Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly

In the show's 12th season, the couple appeared and fans loved their romance. In season 13, they appeared again after completing the previous season. This season, they not only showed their love for each other but also won the season's trophy. In 2012, the couple got married after meeting each other for the first time in 2010.

Together, the couple is raising two children, Adora and Alder. Furthermore, they have also appeared together on shows like The Amazing Race in season 20 and again in season 24.

6) Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd

After season 11 of the show, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly back then, Jordan Lloyd shared the following thoughts about her relationship with Jeff Schroeder:

"Right after the show, we'd only go about four days before seeing each other. I went to Chicago to meet his family. He has a huge family."

Having appeared on Survivor Live, Jeff & Jordan Do America and Reality Remix, the couple got married on March 15, 2016.

In addition, CBS will air the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on August 2, 2023.