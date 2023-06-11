Which celebrity chefs will be seen on Outchef'd season 2?

Food Network's popular series Outchef'd is back! The second season of the show will premiere on Thursday, June 15, where chef Eddie Jackson will surprise some contestants by throwing them an unexpected challenge. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and Discovery+.

In the ten episodes of Outchef'd season 2, one home cook from the US will come to sets thinking that they are just auditioning for a show when in reality they will be asked to compete against world-renowned celebrity chefs.

Their dishes will be judged by four common people and if the home cook gets even one vote against the celebrity chef, they will get a $5000 cash prize.

Outchef'd season 2 will feature 10 popular chefs

The celebrity chefs featured in Outchef'd season 2 are:

Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex is the executive chef of New York City's famous eatery Butter restaurant. She has appeared in various TV shows like Iron Chef America, Supermarket Stakeout, and Chopped. Guarnaschelli is the winner of 2012 The Next Iron Chef: Redemption and is often seen on Alex vs. America.

Antonia Lofaso

Antonia is the owner of many popular LA restaurants like Black Market Liquor Bar, DAMA, and Scopa Italian Roots. She has also competed in many cooking shows like Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Restaurant Startup. Lofaso is an alumni of the French Culinary Institute.

Darnell Ferguson

Darnell is a professional chef known for winning the Tournament of Champions. He used to sell illegal substances, even being arrested seven times, and turned his life around by opening a restaurant Superchef’s Breakfast and More. Ferguson currently hosts the Super Chef Grudge Match on Food Network.

Eric Adjepong

Eric is a public health nutrition professional and the host of Alex vs. America competition. He has competed in Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars. Adjepong is known for his Western African cuisine and has judged various shows like Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games.

Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey is a popular TV personality and chef with restaurants in Miami, Atlantic City, and New York. He has competed in many shows like Chopped and The Next Iron Chef. Zakarian is the host of Cooks vs. Cons and judges contestants on Cutthroat Kitchen.

Joe Sasto

Joe Sasto was last seen on Top Chef series on Food Network and is an alumnus of the University of California. Sasto worked at the Branches Wood Fired Chop House, RN74, Cotogna, and Lazy care restaurants. He teaches students how to cook online.

Kelsey Bernard Clark

Chef Kelsey is the winner of Top Chef season 16 and will now compete in Outchef'd. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America and is known for her French cuisine. Clark is currently writing a cooking book and owns a restaurant known as KBC.

Robert Irvine

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine has hosted many Food Network shows like Worst Cooks in America and Chopped: Impossible. He owns two restaurants called Fresh Kitchen and Public House. Irvine is the writer of Mission: Cook! and Impossible to Easy.

Rocco DiSpirito

Rocco is known for starring in Bravo’s The Restaurant. He is the winner of James Beard Foundation Award and the title of Sexiest Chef Alive. He is the writer of cookbooks Flavor, The Pound a Day Diet and Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet.

Tiffani Faison

Tiffani is the judge of Chopped and the four-time James Beard Award Finalist. Faison was the winner of Tournament of Champions season 3 and she owns many restaurants like Sweet Cheeks Q, Fool's Errand, and Dive Bar. Faison was appointed as The Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Restaurant Promotion Commission in 2019.

Outchef'd will air on Food Network every Thursday at 9:30 pm ET.

