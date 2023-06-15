Marvel comic book artist and art director John Romita Sr. passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 93 at his Long Island home. He is credited for bringing iconic characters to life, including Wolverine, Black Widow, the Punisher, Kingpin, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Mary Jane, among others. The news of his demise was first announced by his son, John Romita Jr. (a graphic novelist by profession), via a Twitter post.

“I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”

Fondly called Jazzy in Marvel circle, the demise of John Romita Sr. invited tributes from his fans and colleagues from across the world. Kevin Feige, the current President of Marvel Studios, shared on the official website of the media franchise that the Marvel comic book artist had brought many interesting and popular characters to life. In fact, his version of Spider-Man has been inspirational for many. He ended the message by sharing his prayers for the departed's family and fans who loved his works.

“John Romita Sr. was an incomparable artist who brought so many iconic Marvel characters to life on the page and set the tone and look of Marvel’s comics for decades. His version of Spider-Man has inspired so many of us at Marvel Studios. Our thoughts are with his family, and the generations of artists and fans who fell in love with the characters he drew.”

Todd McFarlane, the President of Image Comics took to Twitter to share his sentiments.

Todd McFarlane @Todd_McFarlane Passing of the great artist/person JOHN ROMITA SR. He was an inspiration to so many of us in the comics world. Here's a quick story…

“A sad, sad day for those of us who grew up adoring and obsessing over Marvel comics”: Netizens pay homage to John Romita Sr.

Often regarded as one of the founding pillars of the Marvel Universe, the death of John Romita Sr. ushered in a lot of sorrowful feelings for his admirers. In fact, celebrities to influencers to the public, all took to social media to honor the legend.

Jonathan Ross @wossy A sad, sad day for those of us who grew up adoring and obsessing over Marvel comics. The great John Romita Sr has died. A wonderful artist and a truly beautiful, kind, generous, compassionate and thoughtful man. He was the rock that provided a gloriously rendered foundation to…

Mayday Trippe @maydaytrippe In 2002, my SCAD buddies drove to a con in FL. One pal could only swing a day-pass & spent Sun in the food court.



John Romita, Sr. took a lunchbreak & saw Ryan drawing alone, asked if he could join him & offered encouragement & pointers, sketching an anatomy demo.



Mayday Trippe @maydaytrippe In 2002, my SCAD buddies drove to a con in FL. One pal could only swing a day-pass & spent Sun in the food court.

John Romita, Sr. took a lunchbreak & saw Ryan drawing alone, asked if he could join him & offered encouragement & pointers, sketching an anatomy demo.

Legend. RIP.

Daily Spectacular Spider-Man! @EARTH_26496 John Romita Sr. had just passed away at the age of 93.



My personal favorite Spider-Man artist of all time.



Daily Spectacular Spider-Man! @EARTH_26496 John Romita Sr. had just passed away at the age of 93.

My personal favorite Spider-Man artist of all time.

Rest In Peace, king.

Sean Galloway @seangallowayart I just heard about the passing of one of my all-time favorite artists ever, John Romita Sr. He is the reason why I fell in love with Spider-Man and comics. John had an incredible way of capturing fun, charm, & excitement. My heart & prayers go out to him, his family and friends.

Charlton Hero @Charlton_Hero

Charlton Hero @Charlton_Hero Rest in peace, #JohnRomitaSr . The joy you brought to the pages of #Spiderman is unmatched. He may not have been Spider-Man's creator...but he created MY Spider-Man. Absolutely definitive. I will miss his work dearly.
#RIPJohnRomitaSr

Chris Cummins @bionicbigfoot R.I.P. John Romita Sr. Here's one of my favorite rare illustrations of his, done as an @ArchieComics tribute.

Yuri Lowenthal @YuriLowenthal When I think of my first memories of Spider-Man, they were all John Romita Sr covers. He was as integral to creating the Spidey I remember as Uncle Ben was. Thank you, John, for drawing some of my greatest memories. When I think of my first memories of Spider-Man, they were all John Romita Sr covers. He was as integral to creating the Spidey I remember as Uncle Ben was. Thank you, John, for drawing some of my greatest memories.

Nick Lowe @nick_lowe_ The world sure was lucky to have John Romita, Sr. A lovely man, a brilliant storyteller and one of the greatest to ever hold a pencil or pen. The world sure was lucky to have John Romita, Sr. A lovely man, a brilliant storyteller and one of the greatest to ever hold a pencil or pen. https://t.co/uAtlJmYDLu

Beau Wassermann @ofirama RIP John Romita Sr.



Beau Wassermann @ofirama RIP John Romita Sr.

It was pretty cool see him draw MJ with 90's hair in the 30th Anniversary issue Amazing Spider-Man #365

A tweet from Marvel Entertainment also read as follows:

“The Marvel family has lost one of its legends, and we mourn the loss of a creative giant. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones as we remember his legacy.”

The life and works of John Romita Sr.

Born on January 24, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York City, John Romita Sr. was an influential figure in the Marvel bullpen. He was the youngest among five siblings and also the most successful.

He had graduated from Manhattan’s School of Industrial Art and found quick success in the comics industry at the young age of nineteen. He began his career with the comics series Famous Funnies and later joined as an uncredited ghost artist for Timely Comics, which later became the world-renowned Marvel.

For a brief period in the early 1950s, John Romita Sr. had taken a break from his career in comics and served in the US Army. However, he returned within a few years to his true calling and worked for both Marvel and DC, especially on romance plots.

I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 @BoughtThatComic "Stan would ask why I always had Peter wearing a turtleneck, and why he didn't wear his shirt open. I'd say, 'It's because he's got his costume on under his clothes!' Stan didn't think I should worry about that, but I didn't want readers to think I'd forgotten." - John Romita Sr

It was in 1966 that he got the break he was looking for and became a permanent part of Marvel. He was hired as an artist for The Amazing Spider-Man series, on which he worked for five long years and earned a lifetime of fame. In fact, he worked alongside Marvel legend Stan Lee on the project. Not many know, but it was also John Romita Sr. who introduced other unforgettable characters in the Spider-Man universe, such as Mary Jane Watson, Kingpin, and Rhino.

Fast forward to 1973, Sir Romita Sr. was appointed as the lead art director of Marvel, a role that lasted for over twenty years. During this period, he led the design of memorable Marvel superheroes and supervillains, including Wolverine, The Punisher, and Luke Cage.

Millarworld @mrmarkmillar I just heard that John Romita Sr has died. Definitive Spider-Man artist, legendary Marvel art director, father of my great friend Johnny Jr & one of the most beloved human beings in the biz. If we can all end our careers with even A FRACTION of those triumphs we're doing well.

He officially retired in 1996 but continued to work on several future Marvel projects until recent years. John Romita Sr. earned prestigious places in the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2002 and later the Inkwell Hall of Fame in 2020. He has left behind his wife Virginia Bruno (a Marvel employee herself) and sons Victor and John Romita Jr.

