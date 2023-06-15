Marvel comic book artist and art director John Romita Sr. passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 93 at his Long Island home. He is credited for bringing iconic characters to life, including Wolverine, Black Widow, the Punisher, Kingpin, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Mary Jane, among others. The news of his demise was first announced by his son, John Romita Jr. (a graphic novelist by profession), via a Twitter post.
“I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”
Fondly called Jazzy in Marvel circle, the demise of John Romita Sr. invited tributes from his fans and colleagues from across the world. Kevin Feige, the current President of Marvel Studios, shared on the official website of the media franchise that the Marvel comic book artist had brought many interesting and popular characters to life. In fact, his version of Spider-Man has been inspirational for many. He ended the message by sharing his prayers for the departed's family and fans who loved his works.
“John Romita Sr. was an incomparable artist who brought so many iconic Marvel characters to life on the page and set the tone and look of Marvel’s comics for decades. His version of Spider-Man has inspired so many of us at Marvel Studios. Our thoughts are with his family, and the generations of artists and fans who fell in love with the characters he drew.”
Todd McFarlane, the President of Image Comics took to Twitter to share his sentiments.
“A sad, sad day for those of us who grew up adoring and obsessing over Marvel comics”: Netizens pay homage to John Romita Sr.
Often regarded as one of the founding pillars of the Marvel Universe, the death of John Romita Sr. ushered in a lot of sorrowful feelings for his admirers. In fact, celebrities to influencers to the public, all took to social media to honor the legend.
A tweet from Marvel Entertainment also read as follows:
“The Marvel family has lost one of its legends, and we mourn the loss of a creative giant. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones as we remember his legacy.”
The life and works of John Romita Sr.
Born on January 24, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York City, John Romita Sr. was an influential figure in the Marvel bullpen. He was the youngest among five siblings and also the most successful.
He had graduated from Manhattan’s School of Industrial Art and found quick success in the comics industry at the young age of nineteen. He began his career with the comics series Famous Funnies and later joined as an uncredited ghost artist for Timely Comics, which later became the world-renowned Marvel.
For a brief period in the early 1950s, John Romita Sr. had taken a break from his career in comics and served in the US Army. However, he returned within a few years to his true calling and worked for both Marvel and DC, especially on romance plots.
It was in 1966 that he got the break he was looking for and became a permanent part of Marvel. He was hired as an artist for The Amazing Spider-Man series, on which he worked for five long years and earned a lifetime of fame. In fact, he worked alongside Marvel legend Stan Lee on the project. Not many know, but it was also John Romita Sr. who introduced other unforgettable characters in the Spider-Man universe, such as Mary Jane Watson, Kingpin, and Rhino.
Fast forward to 1973, Sir Romita Sr. was appointed as the lead art director of Marvel, a role that lasted for over twenty years. During this period, he led the design of memorable Marvel superheroes and supervillains, including Wolverine, The Punisher, and Luke Cage.
He officially retired in 1996 but continued to work on several future Marvel projects until recent years. John Romita Sr. earned prestigious places in the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2002 and later the Inkwell Hall of Fame in 2020. He has left behind his wife Virginia Bruno (a Marvel employee herself) and sons Victor and John Romita Jr.