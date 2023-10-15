Which role did Piper Laurie play in Twin Peaks? Details explored as Oscar-nominated film star dies aged 91

Popular actress Piper Laurie passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Her representative confirmed the death, explaining that Piper had been unwell for a long time. Laurie’s ex-husband, Joe Morgenstern, also confirmed the news and stated that the actress died at her home in Los Angeles.

Calling Piper Laurie “an extraordinary talent and a superb human being,” her representative said:

"Ms. Laurie passed away this morning in Los Angeles. She basically died of old age. She was an extraordinary talent and a superb human being.”

Social media users mourn the loss of Piper as the actress passed away at the age of 91. (Image via Twitter/@SSeeley92)

Born in 1932, Piper Laurie ventured into the world of cinema in 1950, when she was only 18 years old. Her legacy in the film industry was built on remarkable performances, but she is best remembered for her portrayal of Catherine Martell in the iconic Twin Peaks series.

Piper's talents didn't go unnoticed, and she received a Golden Globe award for her outstanding performance in one of her notable movies. Piper Laurie is survived by her daughter, Anne Grace Morgenstern, who is 52 years old.

Piper Laurie's role in Twin Peaks brought the late actress considerable critical acclaim

Beloved actress Piper Laurie, who is best known for her performances in movies like The Hustler and Carrie, tragically passed away due to age-related medical conditions on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Piper starred in Twin Peaks for two seasons, as she played the role of Catherine Martell, the sister of Andrew, who owned the Packard Mill. Catherine is the ex-wife of Pete Martell, who is a local lumberjack in the series. Having served the Twin Peaks Town Council for more than 13 years, she was quite popular in the area.

In the series, Catherine had an affair with Benjamin Horne. She was considered to be a smart and intelligent woman, and her role was loved by the Twin Peaks audience. Piper stated how she loved David Lynch's work and had agreed to play the role of Catherine. However, when she signed up for Twin Peaks, she did not know that it would turn into a series, as at the time, Piper Laurie thought that it would be a film.

Her role in Twin Peaks got her a lot of appreciation from the audience, and the series garnered considerable accolades too. The actress had been nominated at the Oscars thrice and was even a multiple Emmy Award winner.

Apart from this, the Twin Peaks actress has been the recipient of multiple awards like the Golden Globe Award, Academy Award, and BAFTA Award. Furthermore, the actress is also known for her roles in Children of Lesser God, The Thorn Birds, and Has Anybody Seen My Gal?

Born and brought up in Detroit, Michigan, Laurie was born to Jewish immigrants from Poland. Having signed her first movie contract in 1949 with Universal Studios, her first film was released in 1950, when she was just 18 years old. Laurie was married to movie critic Joe Morgenstern, but the couple separated a few years after tying the knot.

In 1971, the couple adopted their daughter, Anne Grace, and parted ways 11 years after her adoption, in 1982.

Tributes pour in as netizens mourn the death of the Piper

There is no denying that Piper Laurie was a much-loved actress, who was known for her acting skills and talent. As she passed away after a long-standing career, she is now being remembered by her fans, friends, and social media users.

At the moment, the actress' family has not disclosed any details about her funeral and memorial services. However, Piper’s representative claimed that the family is devastated after the passing away of the actress.