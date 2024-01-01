Which season was Carly Pearce a special guest on The Voice? Details explored

The Voice season 24 crowned contestant Huntley as the winner on December 19, 2023, making coach Niall Horan taste victory two times in a row. The Voice UK has also announced its winner on December 30, 2023. The busking duo from North-East England, Jenna Cole and Olivia Irvin, aka Jen & Liv, mentored by Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am won the singing competition.

Over the years, several celebrity guests have graced the reality TV show. But one performance that remains vivid in viewers' memories is of country musician Carly Pearce. The 29 songstress went from being an unknown singer from Nashville to becoming one of country music’s most buzzed-about artists overnights, all thanks to her single Every Little Thing.

From hitting the Billboard charts to touring with superstars like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce knows how to entice audiences with her singing prowess. Her magic was visible during her performance on The Voice, which moved coach Kelly Clarkson to tears.

Which season was Carly Pearce a special guest on The Voice?

Carly Pearce made her debut on The Voice on December 7, 2021. She rendered an unforgettable guest performance on season 21’s semifinal episode, where the country musician crooned the hit track 29 from her third studio album 29: Written In Stone. Carly entered on a brown leather couch as the host welcomed her on the show.

Donning a dusty blue gown, she began her set accompanied by a band of acoustic musicians. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande enjoyed her performance in amazement as Carly continued to pour her emotions into the melancholy song.

The most affected of all the coaches was Kelly, who stood during the entire set and was also spotted wiping her tears away as she applauded the country musician.

What made Kelly emotional were Carly’s lyrics:

“The year that I got married and divorced / Held on for dear life but I still fell off the horse / From a Miss to Mrs. / Then the other way around / The year I was goin’ live it up / Now I’m never going to live it down.”

Notably, Carly divorced Michael Ray in 2020, just a couple of months after the two tied the knot. Kelly Clarkson was going through a similar emotional turmoil in her personal life after divorcing former manager Brandon Blackstock in 2020.

Carly penned her experience of getting an opportunity to sing on The Voice on Instagram:

“I wrote this song during a season of my life that felt like the end. Tonight, I saw the redemption & the BEAUTY in the reason I wrote it. Thank you to The Voice for having me tonight. A night I’ll never forget.”

What is Carly Pearce up to?

In October 2023, Carly graced the stage of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show to perform her song Country Music Made Me Do It. The 33-year-old released the track in August, her second single of 2023, following We Don’t Fight Anymore with Chris Stapleton in June. The latter track has bagged a Grammy nomination.

While announcing the news on Instagram, Carly wrote:

“Last year, when I was in LA for my first ever Grammy as a nominee, I got word that Chris Stapleton was going to sing ‘We Don't Fight Anymore’ with me. Fast forward to this morning and we’re nominated together for that very song. I’m so grateful and honored for this nomination thank you. Swipe for an unhinged photo of me and my band when I found out I was nominated for another GRAMMY! I wish y'all could have heard how loud I screamed.”

The Voice season 25 will premiere on February 26, 2024, with coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay. New episodes will air exclusively on NBC every Monday and Tuesday, but viewers can stream all episodes on Peacock the following day.