Which season was Demi Burnett a contestant on The Bachelor? Details explored

Episode 2 of The Bachelor season 28 saw Demi Burnett and Jubilee Sharpe, alumni of The Bachelor season 23 and 20 respectively, host a game for Joey Graziadei.

After having no luck on season 23 of The Bachelor, Demi went on to participate in Bachelor in Paradise season 6, which she won. She returned to the show for season 7 but was eliminated in week three.

Her multiple appearances in the franchise made her a familiar face of The Bachelor and a known host of the current season. Alongside Jubilee Sharpe, Demi hosted the game of 'paint fight,' where the lady participants of season 28 competed to steal and protect Joey's heart, represented by a plush toy heart.

Demi Burnett said she is done with Bachelor in Paradise

Demi Burnett was born on February 21, 1995, which makes her 28 years old. Demi hails from Red Oaks in Texas and considers herself a proud southern girl and enjoys rural sports like ATVing, fishing, and watching WWE.

Demi was eliminated during week six of The Bachelor season 23, where she competed against 29 women for Colton Underwood's heart. On her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Demi admitted to being in love with Kristian Haggerty back home.

In a turn of events, Kristian ended up surprising Demi in Mexico, where the pair later got engaged. However, months after season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise stopped airing in 2019, the couple called it quits.

Demi was then linked to the musician Slater Davis in 2020, whom she split with in June 2020 after five months together, according to usmagazine.

Demi appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in 2021 but was eliminated in week three. In an interview with Us Weekly, Demi said that she was done with Bachelor in Paradise, saying:

"I'm way out of their league."

Demi has her own podcast by the name of DemiGoddess, where she recently shared her diagnosis of autism. On her social media, Demi openly discusses her journey with autism and likes sharing her crochet work.

She also has an Amazon storefront and sells several products on her linkinbio.

Demi Burnett's hosting alongside Jubilee Sharpe on season 28 of The Bachelor

Demi and Jubilee came together to host a boot camp that made the ladies compete for Joey's heart on episode 2. The show had previously teased the duo's cameo as hosts, in a teaser on its official Instagram.

The teaser showed Demi saying, "Today's going to be a bit of tough love." She also posted about her upcoming appearance on her Instagram in a post captioned, "BACK WHERE I BELONG ON THE BIG SCREEN tonight!" She praised her co-host Jubilee:

"This day was sooooo fun... the best part about it was my amazing buddy @jubilee1991... she made it so fun!! I love her."

Teasing Joey Graziadei, Demi continued:

"And Joey? He's hot. And he's actually such a nice man. I asked to join his season and he just laughed. Better than a direct no."

Jubilee Sharpe competed for Ben Higgins' heart on the show's season 20 but was sent home in week five.

The duo proved to be dynamic in their hosting capabilities and made the game even more fun than it was. Joey Graziadei cheered the ladies on as he saw them fight for his heart.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 28 air on ABC on Mondays at 8 pm ET, and can be streamed on Hulu.