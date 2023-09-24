607 Unc, a rapper in the local Houston circuit, gave an exclusive interview to the Off The Porch on September 19, 2023. During the interview, the rapper became the latest hip-hop figure to join The Illuminati conspiracy bandwagon, stating that he had sacrificed his son to escape from the mythical cult:

"I’m the first person to leave. I made the ultimate sacrifice and I got out the Illuminati. I’m the first person that can speak about it. Yeah, I sacrificed my son."

The rapper's claims have propelled him to a viral internet figure, with significant media entertainment publications such as HIP HOP DX, HotNewHipHop, and Vlad TV reporting on the wild story on September 21, 2023, and September 22, 2023, respectively.

607 Unc, Hip-hop and The Illuminati

607 Unc quickly left the interview after his comments on the Illuminati, leaving the question of whether he was joking in the air. The singer also took credit for writing Nelly's Country Grammar single.

607 Unc is not the first artist to claim he was part of the Illuminati. The music industry, particularly the Hip Hop and Rap genres, has a rich tradition of being entangled in the Illuminati discourse. As Elissa R. Hanken of the University of Georgia states in her paper How Did He Get So Famous? Illuminati and the Pop Star The Illuminati and pop star connections go as far back as the early 20th century:

"Most people with whom I have discussed this intersection of the Illuminati and pop stars have immediately made a connection to Robert Johnson and his Faustian bargain with the devil at the crossroads."

The professor continues:

"According to legend, the blues guitarist met the devil at a crossroads in Mississippi on a moonless night. In exchange for his soul, the devil tuned Johnson’s guitar and gave him fame, money, and women— though he died young, at the age of 27"

However, the Illuminati of Robert Johnson and his crossroad is different than the one 607 Unc purportedly escaped from. The earlier rumors about the Illuminati came from the efforts by the established societal order in Bavaria to discredit the works of The Order of the Illuminati, a secret society similar to the Freemasons.

The modern Illuminati conspiracy theory stems from the works of Robert Anton Wilson and Kerry Thornley, who took their cues from the parodical counter-culture text Principia Discordia to bring chaos back into society by spreading misinformation.

As David Bramwell notes in his exclusive interview with BBC Future on July 11, 2020, they decided to achieve their objective through their access to Playboy Magazine, where Wilson worked:

"So, the concept behind this was that if you give enough contrary points of view on a story, in theory – idealistically – the population at large start looking at these things and think, ‘hang on a minute’..."

The author continued:

"They ask themselves, ‘Can I trust how the information is presented to me?’ It’s an idealistic means of getting people to wake up to the suggested realities that they inhabit – which of course didn’t happen quite in the way they were hoping.”

The duo's efforts worked, with Illuminati conspiracy theories slowly making their way across pop culture and into popular music, starting with the British band The KLF, then onto Jay Z, Beyonce, and finally 607 Unc.