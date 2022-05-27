Who is A’Dan from MasterChef Junior? Contestant gets eliminated in Season 8 Episode 11, fans say “long overdue”

MasterChef Junior was back on Fox for another delectable episode on Thursday night. This week, the young chefs took over a luxury hotel, NoMad, in downtown Los Angeles.

For their restaurant takeover challenge, the contestants were divided into two teams and had to prepare two appetizers and two entrées each. With elimination on the line, both teams gave it their best. Ultimately, it was A'Dan Lisaula who was sent home.

A'Dan is a 13-year-old contestant on Masterchef Junior. He made it to the Top 6, after which he was eliminated. A'Dan shot the show in the fall of 2019 when he was just 10-years-old. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, A'Dan's passion for cooking emerged when he was just three years old.

The young cook's aim in life is to open his own restaurant in major cities. His biggest inspiration is his dad. A'Dan told Fox that he dreams of opening his very own vegan restaurant. He also aims to hire ex-convicts to work in his restaurants in the future.

A'Dan's performance in Season 8 of MasterChef Junior

With high dreams for his future, A'Dan made it till the Top 6 in MasterChef Junior Season 8. A'Dan was also the first contestant to make it to the Top 6 with his Hangtown Fry with Scrambled Chicken Eggs, Fried Oysters and a Hot Sauce Aioli. Though A'Dan wowed the judges with his dishes, when it came to team challenges, he wasn't the perfect team player, according to viewers.

Over the past few weeks, during the team challenge, A'Dan unperformed but still managed to get through to the next round. But during this week's team challenge, he had more trouble listening and following instructions. Cooking for the red team, A'Dan's captain was Eva. The MasterChef Junior contestant was in charge of cooking calamari for the appetizers.

While he was expected to cook three orders of calamari, the young chef didn't listen and insisted on cooking them one by one. Because of this, the red team was behind with their orders, while the blue team was ahead. When it came to the entrées, A'Dan was in charge of cooking the steak. Yet again, he put the team behind when he served a raw steak to a table.

At one point, after chef Gordon Ramsay helped the red team, the young chef also told his other teammates that they didn't need the judge's help. After the challenge was over, while they were cleaning up the kitchen, A'Dan didn't take accountability for his actions. Instead, he blamed his teammates, claiming that he sent a steak out raw because they were pressuring him too much.

Ultimately, the blue team won the challenge. Ivy from the red team was also saved from elimination. This left A'Dan and Eva in the bottom two. The judges decided to eliminate A'Dan from the competition after he made one too many mistakes and didn't listen to his team.

Fans who watched the episode claimed that A'Dan's elimination was long overdue.

Fans agree with the judges decision to eliminate A'Dan on MasterChef Junior

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was time for A'Dan to get eliminated. Some also added that the judges made the right decision.

💕Juicee💗 @CrownMeTiara88 I knew a team challenge would be A’dan’s downfall … “can’t nobody tell him nothing” wish him the best tho #masterchefjunior I knew a team challenge would be A’dan’s downfall … “can’t nobody tell him nothing” wish him the best tho #masterchefjunior

Even at the end, A'Dan blamed his teammates & not himself.



#MasterChefJunior Finally!Even at the end, A'Dan blamed his teammates & not himself. Finally!Even at the end, A'Dan blamed his teammates & not himself.#MasterChefJunior

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 @DaphneOz @GordonRamsay @AaronSanchez #MasterChefJunior The judges made the right decision. A'dan made some growth this season, but it was definitely his time to go home. Ivy deserved to be declared safe first, & Ava can definitely bounce back from this week! @MasterChefJrFOX The judges made the right decision. A'dan made some growth this season, but it was definitely his time to go home. Ivy deserved to be declared safe first, & Ava can definitely bounce back from this week! @MasterChefJrFOX @DaphneOz @GordonRamsay @AaronSanchez #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/eZRUpJa3TF

Katherine Gilmore @kag102555 @MasterChefJrFOX A’dan should have gone home several weeks ago, he is not a team player! @MasterChefJrFOX A’dan should have gone home several weeks ago, he is not a team player!

Drifterz @BillyTh35042525 @MasterChefJrFOX it's about time he got sent home. he should've been off the show 5 episodes ago. @MasterChefJrFOX it's about time he got sent home. he should've been off the show 5 episodes ago.

MasterChef Junior Season 8 airs every Thursday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

