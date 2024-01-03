Who is Adam Perry Lang? Jimmy Kimmel's association with Jeffrey Epstein’s private chef surfaces amid Aaron Rodgers’ claim

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped the name of Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, concerning convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said about the list of over 150 associates of Epstein which is about to be revealed soon, following a December 2023 federal court order.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of this name-dropping, netizens have dug out how Jeffrey Epstein’s private chef Adam Perry Lang was once arrested from Jimmy Kimmel’s beachside rental home in Hermosa, California, which happened in February 2019, as per an exclusive report by TMZ.

Everything you need to know about Jimmy Kimmel’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s private chef

According to LA Eater, Los Angeles-based celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang, who also owns the famous APL restaurant in Hollywood, was once the private chef of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted s*x trafficker accused of abusing underage girls.

In September 2019, Lang went on record to say that he was a young chef, whose role in Epstein’s life was solely “limited to meal preparation.” The chef further added that he was “unaware of the depraved behavior” of his previous employer. He also extended “sympathy and admiration for the women who have come forward.”

Expand Tweet

However, unsealed court documents obtained by the news outlet revealed that Adam Perry Lang often flew in Epstein’s private jets to places including Florida, New Mexico, and the Virgin Islands – all known properties of the multimillionaire’s s*x trafficking ring. As a result, speculations emerged that the chef too was involved in the illegal business. Back then, Lang’s attorney Lawrence Lustberg told the Daily Beast that his client was cooperating with New York prosecutors to investigate Epstein’s associates.

Meanwhile, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims accused Lang of being aware of the s*x ring, on Tara Palmeri’s podcast Broken: Seeking Justice. Giuffre alleged that Lang often served food and drinks to the underage girls on Epstein’s properties, making him a co-facilitator. The Epstein victim also stated that she and Palmeri wanted to deliver a letter to Lang at his Manhattan Beach home, seeking his help to locate Epstein’s associates.

Expand Tweet

However, upon arrival, they got the information that Lang was not home and was rather staying at a Hermosa Beach property owned by Jimmy Kimmel. Not only that but they figured out Kimmel was also the co-owner of Lang’s APL restaurant, as per LA Eater.

Additionally, in February 2019, Lang was taken into police custody at Kimmel’s home after a 911 call was made saying a man inside the house was assaulting a woman with a firearm and making threats with explosives. However, Lang was later released and charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Expand Tweet

For the unaware, Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide by hanging in custody while awaiting trial for multiple s*x trafficking charges, in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, in August 2019.

Exploring the recent feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently took a dig at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during the Pat McAfee Show. When co-host AJ Hawk asked Rodgers about his thoughts regarding the much-anticipated release of the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, Rodgers quipped that many people, including Jimmy Kimmel, were hoping that the list never see the light of day.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bubble,” the NFL star added.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel got the heat of Aaron Rodgers’ comments about him and called him out on X, while simultaneously dismissing Rodgers’ claims about his alleged link to the list of Epstein’s associates. Here’s what Jimmy wrote.

“Dear Aassh*le: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

Kimmel further stated how Rodgers’ “reckless words” endangered his family and warned the quarterback that if he continued with the same, they would see each other in court.

Kimmel warns Rodgers from taking his name with regard to the Epstein list. (Image via X/jimmykimmel)

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time Aaron Rodgers has talked about the release of Epstein’s list of associates on the Pat McAfee Show. Earlier, in February 2023, he asked the hosts whether they knew anything about an existing list of Epstein’s clients associated with his s*x trafficking business of underaged girls.

The following month, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the late-night host called Rodgers a “tinfoil hatter” and mocked him saying that he needed to “revisit the concussion protocol,” addressing his remarks about the Epstein list.