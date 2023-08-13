Who is Alex McNear? All you need to know about Barack Obama’s ex-girlfriend as former president’s contents of salacious letter surfaces

A questionable document of former President Barack Obama has been doing rounds on social media, where he reportedly confessed about his “androgynous” mind to his ex-girlfriend, Alex McNear. In the letter, he stated how he “imagines” making love to men. The letter dates back to November 1982, when Obama was just 21.

He stated:

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination. My mind is androgynous to a great extent, and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men.”

Social media users share reactions as Obama's old letter surfaced on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Barack Obama also stated that, in reality, he knows he “has been made a man” and chooses to accept “the contingency.” The news of the letter was broken shortly after Obama’s biographer and writer, David Garrow, was interviewed.

The letter, which has been redacted, was obtained by The Post, as Emory University currently owns it. The university does not allow the letter to be photographed. However, The Post claimed that Garrow managed to get a transcribed version of the document.

Alex McNear and Barack Obama dated when the two were in Occidental College. She is the daughter of Suzanne McNear, the editor of Playboy Magazine in the 1960s. The woman now resides in Sag Harbor, Long Island.

Social media users pick sides as many bashed the writer, and others mocked Barack Obama: More details about the letter and the former President’s ex revealed

As the letter from former President Barack Obama surfaced on social media for decades, the internet world is now questioning and wanting to know more about his relationship with McNear. While at Occidental College in Los Angeles, McNear and Obama dated briefly for a few years.

The two began dating when they both entered college. However, the former President was transferred to Columbia University a year later. The two then tried to maintain a long-distance relationship and communicate through letters. However, the same was impossible, and the couple eventually broke up.

However, now that the letter has been doing rounds on social media, the netizens have shared their share of opinions. As many-sided with Obama, others mocked him. As a Twitter account, @The_Trump_Train tweeted about the same on social media; here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, Barack Obama has decided to remain tight-lipped about the controversy. However, the letter continues to spread like wildfire on social media, as many people react to the news and the leak of the letter.