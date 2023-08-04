Who was Altina Schinasi? Google Doodle honors cat-eye glass' inventor's 116th birthday

Google Doodle is celebrating the 116th birthday of Altina Schinasi today, i.e., August 4, who was a notable American sculptor, inventor, designer, entrepreneur, and filmmaker. She is popularly known for inventing the legendary “Harlequin eyeglass frames,” which later became known as cat-eye spectacles.

Through its Doodles, Google has consistently celebrated unique talents — both popularly recognized and less recognized. On its August 4 tribute, the platform showcased the multifaceted talents of Schinasi. The inventor rose to fame for her innovative fashion and eyewear designs.

Her iconic invention, the “Harlequin eyeglass frames,” amassed widespread popularity in the 70s. Featuring unique, colorful geometric patterns, these eyeglasses set fashion trends and left a lasting impression on both consumers and designers.

Apart from her remarkable accomplishments in the world of fashion, Altina Schinasi also engaged in filmmaking. In 1960, she made a documentary titled George Grosz Interregnum on German artist George Grosz, who was Schinasi’s former mentor. She received an Academy Award nomination for the documentary.

Altina Schinasi was undeterred by the rejections she faced from bigger manufacturers for her cat-eye frame designs

Altina Schinasi was born on August 4, 1907, to immigrant parents in Manhattan, New York. After graduating, Schinasi began her artistic journey in Paris, where she studied painting.

Upon returning to New York, the sculptor perfected her painting skills at Manhattan’s Art Students League. Schinasi initially worked as a window display designer at different fashion stores on Fifth Avenue. Her life took a turn from there after she was introduced to the world of design. Schinasi found her motivation in collaborating with renowned artists like George Grosz and Salvador Dali.

While working as a window dresser, Altina Schinasi noticed that ladies’ eyewear lacks stylish choices. The designer got inspiration from the Carnevale festival’s harlequin masks in Venice, Italy. Schinasi considered that the sharp edges of the masks would highlight a woman’s features perfectly.

However, she was undeterred by the difficulties she faced earlier from big manufacturers and continued pitching her design to local retailers. Altina Schinasi finally succeeded when one retailer saw her creative potential.

During the late 1930s till the mid-1940s, women in the United States sought Harlequin glasses due to their rapid growth in popularity. Her creative invention brought her a lot of attention, and in 1939, she received the esteemed Lord & Taylor American Design Award.

She firmly established goodwill as a predecessor in the field of eyewear fashion by appearing in eminent publications like Life and Vogue.

In addition to filmmaking and her artistic interests, Altina Schinasi wrote her memoir in 1995 titled The Road I Have Traveled. The book offered a closer understanding of her accomplishments and extraordinary life.

The inventor volunteered as a creative therapist, where she shared her enthusiasm for art and wanted it to impact others beneficially. Schinasi also invented portrait benches and chairs called “Chairacters”. These innovations displayed her diverse ability as an innovator and a craftsman.

As of 2023, after almost 100 years of its invention, Schinasi’s cat-eye frame eyeglasses continue to be a major fashion trend bearing a powerful symbol of style and elegance.