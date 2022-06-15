Who is Amanda de Cadenet? Amber Heard's former friend receives online hate for holding actress accountable, leaves internet divided 

In the wake of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial, the latter’s former friend Amanda de Cadenet came under scrutiny for holding the actress accountable for her treatment of Johnny Depp during their relationship.

Cadenet’s comments about Heard resurfaced online after she spoke to Depp’s former divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her VS Voices podcast. The duo discuss “false accusations” and ways to “win at marriage and divorce.”

Amanda de Cadenet was a longtime friend of Amber Heard until she stopped supporting the actress during Johnny Depp’s 2020 UK libel trial against The Sun. As per legal documents filed in June 2020, Cadenet revealed that she had a “change of heart” after listening to that audio that depicted Heard being “verbally abusive” towards Depp.

During the 2020 trial, The Sun’s attorney Sasha Wass read a text that showed Cadenet advising Heard after the latter alleged Depp threw a phone at her face during an argument. The text read:

“Sleeping sounds like the best thing — put some arnica on your face, make sure you have photos of the injuries please and text them to me or Rocky.”

While Heard reportedly expected Cadenet to take the stand in her favor, Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne told London’s High Court that the host believes “Ms. Heard has misled her.” Reports suggest that Cadenet was “appalled and shocked” by how Amber Heard spoke to Johnny Depp.

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial came to an end, Cadenet’s opinion about Heard left the internet divided. While Depp’s fans supported the host for standing up for the truth, Heard fans called her out for changing her narrative.

All about Amber Heard's former friend Amanda de Cadenet: A repertoire of TV shows, podcasts, and more

Amanda de Cadenet is a businesswoman, advocate, host, author, and photographer. She started her career in the media industry at age 15 and gained prominence across the UK as the host of one of the biggest late-night live music shows, The Word.

The entrepreneur became the host and executive producer of The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet podcast in 2017 and interviewed several prominent female public figures like Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, MeTooFounder Tarana Burke, Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Sarah Silverman, and Alicia Keys, among others.

Cadenet also founded Girlgaze, a platform that connects female-identifying and non-binary creatives with companies that believe in hiring diverse creative teams. She also penned two books titled It’s Messy: On Boys, B*obs and Bad As* Women and Girlgaze - How Girls See the World and Rare Birds.

In 2020, the media personality was named as one of the “Most Creative People in Business in 2020” by Fast Company. The following year, she became the founding member of the new Victoria’s Secret VS Collective alongside Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Stella McCartney, Naomi Osaka, Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe, among others.

Twitter reacts to Amanda de Cadenet’s past remarks about Amber Heard

Amanda de Cadenet left Twitter divided for holding Amber Heard accountable amid Johnny Depp defamation trial (Image via Getty Images)

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. However, the social media frenzy about the stars and their defamation case continues beyond the verdict.

More recently, Amber Heard’s former friend and British presenter Amanda de Cadenet became a topic of discussion online as netizens recalled how the latter withdrew her support of Heard during Depp’s 2020 defamation trial against The Sun.

Social media users also took to Twitter to share their opinions about Cadenet. While some supported the podcast host, others called her out for her past decision:

As conflicting reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen whether Heard or Amanda de Cadenet will address the situation in the coming days.

