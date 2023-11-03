Who is Bel Powley? All about Douglas Booth's wife as actor gets married in glitzy London ceremony 

English actor Douglas Booth tied the knot with longtime partner, actress Bel Powley on Saturday, October 28. Powley shared the news with everyone on Thursday through a series of heartwarming Instagram photos from their wedding.

Powley shared that she and Douglas were surrounded by their closest friends and loved ones during their wedding ceremony. The heartfelt event took place at London's Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, with the reception held at the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

For the nuptials, the actress donned a white strappy dress designed by Miu Miu. The dress featured a bodice and a skirt both embellished with organza flowers and crystals. Douglas Booth, on the other hand, opted for a navy blue suit and paired it with an olive green tie.

The actress changed into another Miu Miu dress for her reception celebrations. She shared that the two of them actively planned the entire wedding in just six months. Referring to the planning process, Bel Powley told Vogue:

“We didn’t have one disagreement on anything, and we were a great team with the shared goal of throwing the best party full of love for all our friends and family who we adore so much. We knew we wanted it to feel relaxed, fun, and very London, which it definitely did when the heavens opened after lunch!”

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley met on Mary Shelley's set

Born and raised in London, Bel Powley embarked on her acting career when she was a teenager. She starred as one of the leads on the CBBC’s M.I. High (2008-2009). Her other earlier works include The Whistleblowers (2007), Little Dorrit (2008), The Bill (2008), and Murderland (2009).

Bel Powley joined the cast of the British sitcom Benidorm in 2013. Her most iconic performance was in Carrie Pilby, the 2016 indie film where she played the titular character. In a past interview, Bel Powley revealed that she had a seat reserved to study at the University of Manchester’s Department of History, but she never went there.

The 31-year-old actress most recently worked on Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island (2022), where she starred as the love interest of the protagonist, played by Pete Davidson.

Bel Powley and Douglas Booth first met in 2016 on the set of the film Mary Shelley where she played Claire Claremont, Mary Wollstonecraft’s sister while Douglas played Percy Bysshe Shelley. The 31-year-old actress said that the two of them started out as inseparable friends, adding:

“And soon we realized that every moment together was better than one without.”

Douglas Booth, 31, proposed to Powley in July 2021 on London’s Primrose Hill, the place where he also professed his love to her back in 2016. The actress said that Douglas set up a picnic with all her favorite foods from Panzer’s Delicatessen — smoked salmon, bagels, egg mayonnaise, chopped herring, and caviar.

The duo also drank Bloody Marys and Champagne. Powley exclaimed that the actor then took her to dinner at the Ivy along with her best friend and her family.

Bel Powley shared that the engagement ring that Douglas Booth got her, was in the exact style she wanted it to be. It was designed by Rachel Balfour, who designed their wedding rings as well. According to the actress, their wedding rings have the date of their marriage engraved on them while also featuring the other’s birthstone. She told Vogue:

“I’m Jewish, and although I’m not religious, I wanted to honor my heritage, so we were married under a chuppah.”

Powley noted that their wedding was officiated by their best friend. Following Bel Powley's sharing of wedding photos on her Instagram feed, the couple received a deluge of congratulatory messages.