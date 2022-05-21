Who was Bernard Wright? Tributes pour in as Roberta Flack's godson dies aged 58

Famous funk and jazz singer Bernard Wright passed away at 58. The news was revealed by his fellow musician, William S. Patterson, who wrote in a Facebook post,

“On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to announce that yesterday [Thursday, May 19]. Bernard has been called home to the Most High.”

Patterson also stated,

“Many thanks for everyone’s support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy and out faith is strong. To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord! LOVE! Rest In Power, Nard.”

Bernard’s cause of death has not been revealed, and further details about his funeral remain unknown.

Everything known about Bernard Wright

Bernard Wright was a well-known keyboardist and singer (Image via DoobieDukeSims/Twitter)

Born on November 16, 1963, Wright was a popular funk and jazz keyboardist and singer. He was initially a session musician and later released four solo albums.

A native of Jamaica, Queens, he attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York. His classmates were writer Carl Hancock Rux and gospel recording artist Desiree Coleman Jackson.

He was only 13 when he was offered a slot tour with Lenny White and played alongside Tom Browne when he was 16. He was signed by GRP Records in 1981 and released his first album, Nard. The tracks were sampled in hits by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Skee-Lo, LL Cool J, and others.

His next release was Funky Beat in 1983 on Artista, followed by Mr. Wright on Manhattan Records in 1985. The latter album also had his most significant R&B appearance, Who Do You Love, for which a video was made.

Wright released the gospel album Fresh Hymns in 1990 and started a trio with Alfredo Elias and Damon Banks in 2000. They released their album, titled Back To Our Roots.

Bernard was also featured on recordings by musicians like Miami Mike Devine Pennington, Miles Davis, Cameo, Bobby Brown, Charles Earland, Doug E. Fresh, Pieces of a Dream, and Marcus Miller. He also played keyboards in Dallas and was a mentor to younger artists.

It is reported that he is the godson of singer Roberta Flack. Flack is well-known for her hit singles like The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Feel Me Makin’ Love, Where Are the Love, The Closer I Get to You, and others.

Flack is also famous for her influence on the subgenre of contemporary R&B called quiet storm. Fans also remember her interpretations of songs by Leonard Cohen and The Beatles. She also won several Grammy Awards for Record of the Year in 1973 and 1974.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Bernard Wright gained recognition for his hit albums and singles in all these years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

𝔾𝕖𝕖-𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨 @SubZeroPoet 🏾

Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58 Rest in Peace, Brother. You put some solid work in back in the day.Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58 yahoo.com/entertainment/… Rest in Peace, Brother. You put some solid work in back in the day. 🙏🏾🎹❤️Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58 yahoo.com/entertainment/…

Roberta Flack @Roberta_Flack Last night, my godson and former musical director, Bernard Wright, passed away suddenly. I loved Bernard very much and believed deeply in his talent. His loss is heartbreaking. Last night, my godson and former musical director, Bernard Wright, passed away suddenly. I loved Bernard very much and believed deeply in his talent. His loss is heartbreaking. https://t.co/G0VhkHgec3

Jodeci Boots @RachelStewarts

my condolences to his mother Roberta Flack Funk and soul legend Bernard Wright has passed, those who know know…. R.I.P. 🕊 #Bernardwright my condolences to his mother Roberta Flack Funk and soul legend Bernard Wright has passed, those who know know…. R.I.P. 🕊#Bernardwright my condolences to his mother Roberta Flack https://t.co/jlKxLRSKby

First and Pen @firstandpen



Rest In Power Nard. 🏾 RIP to Bernard Wright, who had the 1985 smash hit "Who Do You Love". The 58 year old singer and Queens, NY native was Roberta Flack's son.Rest In Power Nard. RIP to Bernard Wright, who had the 1985 smash hit "Who Do You Love". The 58 year old singer and Queens, NY native was Roberta Flack's son. Rest In Power Nard. 🙏🏾😔 https://t.co/ecua37qy3q

Dwann B 🇺🇸 @dwannb RIP Bernard Wright. He was a keyboard prodigy as a child. And an accomplished musician throughout his career. He was first known as just Roberta Flack’s son before carving out a career of his own. His song Hoboglatrobin was sampled in Snoops G’z and Hustlers. #IncenseNashtrays RIP Bernard Wright. He was a keyboard prodigy as a child. And an accomplished musician throughout his career. He was first known as just Roberta Flack’s son before carving out a career of his own. His song Hoboglatrobin was sampled in Snoops G’z and Hustlers.#IncenseNashtrays. https://t.co/x0suR3g7b8

Lemu. @lmckr 🏾 twitter.com/SongfactsMatte… Songfacts Matter @SongfactsMatter

The song was his highest chart appearance on the Billboard R&B chart, peaking at #6 in 1985. #WhoDoYouLove " is a song co-written and performed by American contemporary R&B singer #BernardWright The song was his highest chart appearance on the Billboard R&B chart, peaking at #6 in 1985. "#WhoDoYouLove" is a song co-written and performed by American contemporary R&B singer #BernardWright.The song was his highest chart appearance on the Billboard R&B chart, peaking at #6 in 1985. https://t.co/hSL7xrOVcE RIP Bernard Wright. Even his album deep cuts were bops. RIP Bernard Wright. Even his album deep cuts were bops. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/SongfactsMatte…

Lorraine King @lorrainemking

Thinking of his mum Roberta Flack and the rest of his family at this immensely difficult time 🏾 RIP Bernard Wright (November 16, 1963 - May 19, 2022)Thinking of his mum Roberta Flack and the rest of his family at this immensely difficult time RIP Bernard Wright (November 16, 1963 - May 19, 2022)Thinking of his mum Roberta Flack and the rest of his family at this immensely difficult time ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/qfF0w4WrBa

Patty Jackson @MsPattyJackson Singer #BernardWright has died. He had the 1985 who do you love. The only son of Singer Roberta Flack was 58 years old Singer #BernardWright has died. He had the 1985 who do you love. The only son of Singer Roberta Flack was 58 years old https://t.co/Ua3lTwnH25

Sy Smith @Syberspace I’m broken-hearted to hear that Bernard Wright has passed away. I loved loved loved that ‘Nard album SO hard. His music was a huge influence on me. “Who Do You Love” ALONE shaped so much of how I approach writing/recording/arranging. R.I.P. to this king. I’m broken-hearted to hear that Bernard Wright has passed away. I loved loved loved that ‘Nard album SO hard. His music was a huge influence on me. “Who Do You Love” ALONE shaped so much of how I approach writing/recording/arranging. R.I.P. to this king. https://t.co/9zXY0zf53j

kyle @kgmusic86 Rest In Power to the great Bernard Wright. Condolences to his mother, Roberta Flack Rest In Power to the great Bernard Wright. Condolences to his mother, Roberta Flack 🙏 https://t.co/ss9kHexHci

Fans who are particularly upset about Wright's demise can go back to his music for some respite.

Edited by Sayati Das