×
Create
Notifications

Who was Bernard Wright? Tributes pour in as Roberta Flack's godson dies aged 58

Bernard Wright recently died at the age of 58 (Image via ZBaby27/Twitter)
Bernard Wright recently died at the age of 58 (Image via ZBaby27/Twitter)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Feature

Famous funk and jazz singer Bernard Wright passed away at 58. The news was revealed by his fellow musician, William S. Patterson, who wrote in a Facebook post,

“On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to announce that yesterday [Thursday, May 19]. Bernard has been called home to the Most High.”

Patterson also stated,

“Many thanks for everyone’s support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy and out faith is strong. To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord! LOVE! Rest In Power, Nard.”

Bernard’s cause of death has not been revealed, and further details about his funeral remain unknown.

Everything known about Bernard Wright

Bernard Wright was a well-known keyboardist and singer (Image via DoobieDukeSims/Twitter)
Bernard Wright was a well-known keyboardist and singer (Image via DoobieDukeSims/Twitter)

Born on November 16, 1963, Wright was a popular funk and jazz keyboardist and singer. He was initially a session musician and later released four solo albums.

A native of Jamaica, Queens, he attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York. His classmates were writer Carl Hancock Rux and gospel recording artist Desiree Coleman Jackson.

youtube-cover

He was only 13 when he was offered a slot tour with Lenny White and played alongside Tom Browne when he was 16. He was signed by GRP Records in 1981 and released his first album, Nard. The tracks were sampled in hits by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Skee-Lo, LL Cool J, and others.

His next release was Funky Beat in 1983 on Artista, followed by Mr. Wright on Manhattan Records in 1985. The latter album also had his most significant R&B appearance, Who Do You Love, for which a video was made.

Wright released the gospel album Fresh Hymns in 1990 and started a trio with Alfredo Elias and Damon Banks in 2000. They released their album, titled Back To Our Roots.

youtube-cover

Bernard was also featured on recordings by musicians like Miami Mike Devine Pennington, Miles Davis, Cameo, Bobby Brown, Charles Earland, Doug E. Fresh, Pieces of a Dream, and Marcus Miller. He also played keyboards in Dallas and was a mentor to younger artists.

It is reported that he is the godson of singer Roberta Flack. Flack is well-known for her hit singles like The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Feel Me Makin’ Love, Where Are the Love, The Closer I Get to You, and others.

Flack is also famous for her influence on the subgenre of contemporary R&B called quiet storm. Fans also remember her interpretations of songs by Leonard Cohen and The Beatles. She also won several Grammy Awards for Record of the Year in 1973 and 1974.

youtube-cover

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Bernard Wright gained recognition for his hit albums and singles in all these years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Rest in Peace, Brother. You put some solid work in back in the day. 🙏🏾🎹❤️Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58 yahoo.com/entertainment/…
Last night, my godson and former musical director, Bernard Wright, passed away suddenly. I loved Bernard very much and believed deeply in his talent. His loss is heartbreaking. https://t.co/G0VhkHgec3
Funk and soul legend Bernard Wright has passed, those who know know…. R.I.P. 🕊#Bernardwright my condolences to his mother Roberta Flack https://t.co/jlKxLRSKby
RIP to Bernard Wright, who had the 1985 smash hit "Who Do You Love". The 58 year old singer and Queens, NY native was Roberta Flack's son. Rest In Power Nard. 🙏🏾😔 https://t.co/ecua37qy3q
RIP Bernard Wright. He was a keyboard prodigy as a child. And an accomplished musician throughout his career. He was first known as just Roberta Flack’s son before carving out a career of his own. His song Hoboglatrobin was sampled in Snoops G’z and Hustlers.#IncenseNashtrays. https://t.co/x0suR3g7b8
RIP Bernard Wright. Even his album deep cuts were bops. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/SongfactsMatte…
RIP Bernard Wright (November 16, 1963 - May 19, 2022)Thinking of his mum Roberta Flack and the rest of his family at this immensely difficult time ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/qfF0w4WrBa
Singer #BernardWright has died. He had the 1985 who do you love. The only son of Singer Roberta Flack was 58 years old https://t.co/Ua3lTwnH25
I’m broken-hearted to hear that Bernard Wright has passed away. I loved loved loved that ‘Nard album SO hard. His music was a huge influence on me. “Who Do You Love” ALONE shaped so much of how I approach writing/recording/arranging. R.I.P. to this king. https://t.co/9zXY0zf53j
Rest In Power to the great Bernard Wright. Condolences to his mother, Roberta Flack 🙏 https://t.co/ss9kHexHci
Also Read Article Continues below

Fans who are particularly upset about Wright's demise can go back to his music for some respite.

Edited by Sayati Das
Article image

Go to article
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी