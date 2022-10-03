Who is Brett DeLaura from The Real Love Boat? Meet the musician from California

Brett DeLaura, a musician from California, is all set to appear on The Real Love Boat, airing on Wednesday, October 5, at 9:00 PT/ET on CBS.

He is one of the 12 singles who will join The Real Love Boat to find a true connection. On the show, the ship's Crew members - Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender), and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director), will help him find his true love.

The synopsis of The Real Love Boat reads:

“A shoe designer, firefighter, nurse, teacher and landscape architect are among the men and women setting sail on the romantic adventure. From divorce and broken engagements to terrible online dating experiences, being unlucky in love has not discouraged these Singles from seeking true romance.”

Brett DeLaura appearing on The Real Love Boat is part of a country music group

The 36-years-old Brett DeLaura from Dana Point, California, is a member of Holiday State, a country music group. The group was formed in 2014 and comprises “Country-Pop Brother Trio” Brandon, Bryan, and Brett DeLaura.

As per the official Holiday State website, Brett and his brothers were raised “by parents that encouraged creativity, faith, and family values."

The site further mentioned:

"Music was abundant and provided a constant influence, resulting in the brothers showing passion for music at a young age."

The brothers are multitalented and have been creating their own music for a very long time. They told Voyage LA:

“We sing, write, play, produce, and perform all original music. We’re most proud of all of the new music we’re creating and the relationships we’ve built along the way. What sets us apart from others is our sound and our mixed heritage. Being from Orange County, you don’t come across a lot of country artists from the West Coast.”

Throughout their careers, the brothers have performed at numerous venues in Southern California, including a high school/college tour in 2016. They were also a supporting act on the 2017 National Tour. They have been the opening act for multi-platinum recording artist O-Town as well.

Brett and his brothers were the honored guest judges and featured performers at the Music Changing Lives showcase in Riverside, CA in 2017.

However, a tragic shooting at the Route 91 concert on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas shocked the three brothers. It especially impacted Brett, who was standing within a few feet away from the victims who had been shot.

Post the traumatic incident, the group believed it was important to take some time off for Brett to heal.

Their site mentioned:

"As a part of the healing process, they sought out to make the most meaningful and purposeful music as possible, both melodically and lyrically.”

In 2018, the brothers flew to Nashville to write and record new music with producer Andy Sheridan (Major Bob Songwriter, founder of Charlie Horse Productions, and Music Director for artists Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector). They have also recorded with producer Tyler Cain (Big & Rich, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington).

The trio released their first single, Friday Feelin, in 2019. The single was featured on Spotify's New Music Nashville playlist and was covered by renowned blogs.

Other singles like Not Today, Where I Wanna Be, Steal the Thunder, and Sun Up Sun Down also garnered huge praise from listeners.

After making a mark in the music industry, Brett will now join The Real Love Boat to find someone special with whom he can spend the rest of his life.

Tune in on Wednesday to watch Brett’s love journey on The Real Love Boat on CBS.

